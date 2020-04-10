TAMPA — After one incomplete season, the XFL has suspended operations and terminated nearly all of its league and team employees.
The sudden end of the second coming of the WWE-financed professional football league came as a surprise, especially since the league made clear its intentions to return for 2021 after being forced to cancel the final five games of the 10-week regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tampa Bay Vipers franchise played just two games at home in Raymond James Stadium before the season’s end.
At noon Friday, league and team personnel were told of their dismissals on a conference call that included coaching staffs and football operations personnel from each of the eight teams. Players were not on the call.
There was no mention of reviving the league in 2021.
There has been no official statement from the XFL.
Players and coaches reportedly received paychecks Friday that included accrued vacation and overtime owed. They will not get paid through the regular season, as was initially promised by the league. The final week of the regular season was slated to be this weekend.
Vipers staff was operating as normal as recently as Thursday. Within an hour of the Friday’s conference call, team personnel could no longer access their email accounts.
Back in 2001, the WWE and NBC collaborated to create the first XFL, also an eight-team league. After NBC pulled out of its broadcast contract for a second season, the league folded just three months after its inaugural game. Both parties lost $35 million.
The second version of the XFL had a strong start, receiving solid national and local TV ratings early on as fans were intrigued by some innovative rule changes and broadcast adjustments. Among those were special teams rules that presented players from running until the ball was caught by a returner or hit the ground, and offering live audio as play calls were relayed from the sideline and a closer look at the replay review process from inside the booth.
The Vipers lost their first three games of the season, and finished 1-4. They won their only game at home on March 1, 25-0 over the D.C. Defenders. Despite having the top defense and the top run game in the league, the Vipers struggled to put together all three facets of the game.
Head coach Marc Trestman was criticized for not playing former USF star and local fan favorite Quinton Flowers more at quarterback. Flowers left the team for a week, frustrated with diminishing playing time, and returned for the Week 5 loss in Los Angeles, which turned out to be the team’s final game after the spread of COVID-19 shut down professional sports leagues throughout the world.
As of Friday afternoon, the Vipers team website was still advertising tickets for the 2021 season. When the league canceled the remaining games in 2020, ticket holders were given the option of receiving refunds or credit toward future games.
The local ticket box office could not be reached for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.