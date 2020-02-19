PORT CHARLOTTE - Major league managers love to say that having too many players for one position is a great problem to have.
If that's really the case, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash must be feeling downright euphoric. The Rays have a surplus of quality on the pitching staff, in the outfield and at the infield corners.
Cash still has figure out where new acquisitions Jose Martinez and Yoshi Tsutsugo are going to play. Martinez can play the outfield, but figures to see time at first and DH, while the early speculation puts Tsutsugo at third and possibly in left.
But however Cash draws up his lineup on a given day, he figures to pencil in the name of Yandi Diaz somewhere.
The Cuban born Diaz came up in the Cleveland organization as a third baseman, but the Indians moved him to first in 2018. The 28-year-old came to Tampa Bay as part of a three-team trade in December 2018 and ended up playing 50 games at third, 22 games at first and 16 at DH for the Rays in an injury shortened 2019 season.
Despite the talk about Tsutsugo at third, Cash has had Diaz working over there as well.
“I think right now it looks like he could be playing a little bit more third," the manager said. "That could change on injury, but we’re going to keep him at third for time being.
"As some bodies go to minor league camp, then we’ll get him over to first base to make sure he has reps. We want to be able to adjust on the fly late in a game to keep his bat in ... but I think right now we’re going to focus on him at third.”
Diaz says he's feeling comfortable at third.
"I worked a lot of on my throws and on my fielding. Definitely worked on my footwork as well,” he said, speaking through interpreter Manny Navarro. "At third base you have to have a lot more agility and footwork, whereas as first base you have the chance to sit back a little bit more."
At the start of last season, no one was too concerned with Diaz's defense. He opened the year hot at the plate, batting .291 with 6 homers and 17 RBI in April. But he predictably cooled off in May, and thanks in part to injury, finished the year hitting .267 with 14 homers, 38 RBI and 20 doubles in 307 at bats over 79 games.
"Just like most players, you have your ups and downs," he said on Wednesday afternoon. "I started off hot in the beginning of the year, (but) I got a (hand) injury. What I learned from that is that I have to stay positive mentally and be consistent."
The contusion on his left hand would eventually land him on the injured list in late May. A hamstring injury would send him back to the IL in mid-June and left foot contusion sidelined him again in late July. He never really came back from the last one, transferring to the 60-day list in August. In all he would only total a .213 average with 3 homers and 6 RBI in 12 games after the All-Star break.
A muscular 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Diaz changed up his offseason routine following his injury plagued 2019.
"I hit a lot more this year over lifting weights," he said. "I tried to (stay consistent) with my ability to hit rather than getting too strong.
“It was definitely a lot less weightlifting and more flexibility and training.”
Rays don't appear concerned about a (slightly) less bulky version of Diaz. Catcher Mike Zunino believes Diaz has rare combination of hitting skills.
“He's got great balance," the veteran receiver observed. "For a guy that hits for power, he's got great discipline. He's got great bat-to-ball skills, something you don't necessarily see all the time from a guy his size.”
His power is the reason that Diaz hit primarily in the middle of the lineup last season, getting 170 at bats between the cleanup and No. 5 spots. But Cash also hit him out of the top spot in 19 games.
And Diaz sounds like he'd enjoy returning to the top of the order.
"Honestly, I don't mind hitting lead off, but anywhere they put me I'll be ready to go," he said.
