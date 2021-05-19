ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues’ sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night.
The 35-year-old right-hander, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, came within a third-inning walk to Charlie Culberson of throwing a perfect game.
Kluber pitched his gem a night after Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull threw one against the Seattle Mariners, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969.
Kluber (4-2) struck out 10 and and threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. He was pitching on the mound when he was hurt after one inning last season for the Rangers.
Right fielder Tyler Wade made a running catch of pinch-hitter David Dahl’s flyball for the second out in the ninth inning before Willie Calhoun’s game-ending groundout to second baseman DJ LeMahieu.
It was the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history, the first since David Cone’s perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999. It was the fifth against the Rangers, who were also at home April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history.
N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .273
Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .231
Judge dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Torres ss 2 0 2 0 1 0 .246
Andújar lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Higashioka c 1 1 0 0 2 0 .193
LaMarre rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wade rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .296
Totals 25 2 4 2 5 6
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .265
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256
García cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Davis dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .264
Trevino c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .248
a-Dahl ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Totals 27 0 0 0 1 9
New York 000 002 000_2 4 0
Texas 000 000 000_0 0 0
a-lined out for Trevino in the 9th.
LOB—New York 2, Texas 1. 3B—Wade (1). RBIs—Wade (1), LeMahieu (14). SB—Torres (3). SF—LeMahieu.
Runners left in scoring position—New York 0; Texas 0. RISP—New York 0 for 1; Texas 0 for 0.
LIDP—Gardner. GIDP—Voit, Andújar, Wade.
DP—Texas 5 (Culberson, Solak, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe; Culberson, Solak, Lowe; Solak, Kiner-Falefa, Solak; Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, W, 4-2 9 0 0 0 1 9 101 2.86
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yang, L, 0-1 5 1/3 3 2 2 4 2 74 3.38
Martin 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.92
Hearn 2 1 0 0 1 1 26 3.80
Wood 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.50
Inherited runners-scored—Martin 1-0.
Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T—2:22. A—31,689 (40,300).
