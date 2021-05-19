Yankees Rangers Baseball

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber calls for a fresh ball before throwing to Texas Rangers’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the eighth inning.

 AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues’ sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old right-hander, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, came within a third-inning walk to Charlie Culberson of throwing a perfect game.

Kluber pitched his gem a night after Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull threw one against the Seattle Mariners, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969.

Kluber (4-2) struck out 10 and and threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. He was pitching on the mound when he was hurt after one inning last season for the Rangers.

Right fielder Tyler Wade made a running catch of pinch-hitter David Dahl’s flyball for the second out in the ninth inning before Willie Calhoun’s game-ending groundout to second baseman DJ LeMahieu.

It was the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history, the first since David Cone’s perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999. It was the fifth against the Rangers, who were also at home April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history.

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

LeMahieu 2b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .273

Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .231

Judge dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294

Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279

Torres ss 2 0 2 0 1 0 .246

Andújar lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .156

Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .184

Higashioka c 1 1 0 0 2 0 .193

LaMarre rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Wade rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .296

Totals 25 2 4 2 5 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275

Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .265

Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256

García cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288

Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211

Davis dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190

Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .281

Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .264

Trevino c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .248

a-Dahl ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221

Totals 27 0 0 0 1 9

New York 000 002 000_2 4 0

Texas 000 000 000_0 0 0

a-lined out for Trevino in the 9th.

LOB—New York 2, Texas 1. 3B—Wade (1). RBIs—Wade (1), LeMahieu (14). SB—Torres (3). SF—LeMahieu.

Runners left in scoring position—New York 0; Texas 0. RISP—New York 0 for 1; Texas 0 for 0.

LIDP—Gardner. GIDP—Voit, Andújar, Wade.

DP—Texas 5 (Culberson, Solak, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe; Culberson, Solak, Lowe; Solak, Kiner-Falefa, Solak; Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Kluber, W, 4-2 9 0 0 0 1 9 101 2.86

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Yang, L, 0-1 5 1/3 3 2 2 4 2 74 3.38

Martin 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.92

Hearn 2 1 0 0 1 1 26 3.80

Wood 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.50

Inherited runners-scored—Martin 1-0.

Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T—2:22. A—31,689 (40,300).


