PORT CHARLOTTE - One of the questions Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash and his staff may need to answer this spring is whether or not they want to continue to buy in bulk when it comes to Ryan Yarbrough.
During his first two major league seasons the left-hander has done a little bit of everything for the Rays. In 2019, he made 28 appearances evenly split between the starting rotation and the bullpen.
He posted an 11-6 record with a 4.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings over four different stints with the big-league team last year. He was following up a 2018 rookie campaign in which he went 16-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings in 38 appearances, including six starts.
But for all of Yarbrough's success, he is the only pitcher in team history with double-digit wins in his first two major-league seasons, he is perhaps best know for his role as the so-called bulk reliever. The bulk reliever is a role that the Rays created along with the advent of the “opener.” The bulk reliever comes in behind a one or two-inning appearance by the opener and throws multiple innings to bridge to the back end of the bullpen.
Yarbrough has been effective in the role thanks to his ability to throw strikes. He only walked 20 batters last season and ranked third in the majors in walks to innings ratio.
“Yarbs has such a good idea of what makes him right,” Cash said before Thursday game. "He is probably one of the more vocal (pitchers) in the dugout with (pitching coach) Kyle (Snyder) on the games that he's pitching.
“Yarbs is very intense, but he has a good sense of what he's trying to accomplish and he's able to articulate that and have a good back and forth.”
Yarbrough has been making his case for a rotation spot this spring. He struck out five and walked one while allowing one unearned run over three innings in his first two starts. He threw the first three innings of Thursday's 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He gave up a lead off base hit in all three innings, but each time escaped without allowing a run. In the first he got an inning-ending double play, in the second he actually hit a batter, first baseman Will Craig, following Josh Bell's bloop single to left. But then induced a pop up to catcher Mike Zunino before recording back-to-back strikeouts. Finally in the third, he allowed Jason Martin to single through the left side and steal a base one out later, before retiring Erik Gonzalez and Phillip Evans.
"It's not really idea, but for this time of year getting runners on base is kind of a blessing in disguise," Yarbrough said. "We throw bullpens in the offseason, but things can kind of speed up on you when you have runners on base, so it's nice to be able to settle in that way.
"It's not how your draw it up but it also helps you to work on a couple of things."
His final line on the day was three hits in three innings with two strikeouts and no walks.
"From last outing, I think I threw one more inning and about the same number of pitches," he said. "I feel like I was nibbling last team, so my goal was to be more aggressive and attack hitters. Definitely some good things to take away."
Yarbrough may have great control, but he does not throw as hard as some of the other pitchers in the rotation, but that's fine with Cash.
"We like the contrast," the manager said, "He's certainly different than the other four guys who go out there on a five-day plan. It doesn't matter how you get there, he's put up really, really impressive results for two years and I hope to see it again.”
What role he hopes to see it in remains a mystery, but Yarbrough wants to show he can be a regular member of the rotation.
"It's something I know I can do after last year," he said "It's just a day by day thing. We're not going to come to a conclusion before (the end of camp), so I just have to continue to prove that I can do it."
