PORT CHARLOTTE — Sunday was a good day all around for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Not only did the Rays win their spring training home opener against their division rivals, but their big offseason acquisition played his first game in a Tampa Bay uniform.
The Rays defeated the AL East champion New York Yankees, 9-7, in a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair. Randy Arozarena finally put Tampa Bay ahead for good with a two-run triple in the eighth to send most of the crowd of 6,330 home happy. Mostly because, as always, Yankees fans were well-represented in the stands.
Almost as important as the win was the American debut of free agent signee Yoshi Tsutsugo. The former Japanese star started the game in left field. He’s expected to see time at third base and DH as well as in left.
“It was good for Yoshi to get on base and he looked comfortable in left field,” manager Kevin Cash said after the game. “If he would have gone 0-for-2, we wouldn’t feel any different about it, but for him, you always want guys to have a little bit of success (in their first game).”
Tsutsugo didn’t see a lot of action during his four innings in left, handling Trey Amburgey’s RBI double in the second and Chris Gittens’ base hit in the fourth. His most exciting moment in the field may have come on a ball he didn’t even handle.
In the fourth, Yankees second baseman Thairo Estrada hit a fly ball to the gap in left-center with two runners on base. Tsutsugo took off after it, only to see fleet-footed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier run it down.
“I’ve never seen someone run that fast, besides me, in the outfield,” Tsutsugo said through translator Louis Chao.
The former Yokohama Bay Stars slugger said that Kiermaier, a three-time Gold Glove winner in center, was a big help in the field on Sunday.
“I’m really happy to play beside him, because he helped me a lot in the outfield,” he said. “He told me where to stand (and helped with) positioning.”
Tsutsugo’s first at-bat came in the bottom of the second. He singled up the middle as the ball ricocheted off pitcher David Hale into center field. He was erased on a force play off the bat of Kiermaier, which would score the Rays’ first run.
Tsutsugo’s only other at-bat yielded a fourth-inning walk, after which he was lifted for pinch runner Dylan Cozens.
First baseman Luke Voit and 3B-DH Miguel Andujar were the Yankee only regulars making the trip down I-75. Starter Ryan Yarbrough pitched against a lineup that included such non-roster invitees as Thomas Milone, Chris Gittens and Chris Iannetta.
Yarbrough went one inning and allowed one hit when Voit’s ball popped out of the glove of Austin Meadows on a sliding catch near the right-field line. He threw 21 pitches, 14 for strikes.
“For the first outing of the year, it felt really good,” the left-hander said. “Everything was moving the way I want it to. It was just a matter of finishing things off and barely missing on some pitches.
“For the first outing, I’ll take that every time.”
The 28-year-old went 11-6 with a 4.13 ERA in 28 appearances, including 14 starts, over four stints with the Rays last year. He’s expected to battle for a middle-to-back of the rotation spot this spring.
“It’s still ongoing,” he said when asked if there had been discussions about what his role would be this season. “I don’t think there’s anything specifically that we’re trying to hash out. I’m just (looking to) compete and prove to them that I can handle that starter role and see how things play out.
“Obviously last year down the stretch, I thought I was throwing really well. The biggest thing was attacking and staying really aggressive with hitters, keeping guys off balance.”
The other noteworthy pitching performance came from Andrew Kittredge in the top of third. The right-hander struck out the side, getting major leaguers Tyler Wade, Andujar and Voit in order.
“Kit was dominating,” Cash said. “He has worked really hard.”
The Rays host another division rival, the Boston Red Sox, this afternoon at Charlotte Sports Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.