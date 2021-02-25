PORT CHARLOTTE — In a Tampa Bay Rays’ spring training camp where everything looks a little different from a media standpoint, one thing remains the same.
For the second consecutive year, a large contingent of Japanese media continues to follow Yoshi Tsutsugo’s every move.
After signing a two-year deal in December 2019, Tsutsugo arrived at Charlotte Sports Park last February surrounded by hoopla and a steady stream of his countrymen carrying cameras, microphones and notebooks.
The excitement over the then-28-old-year slugger was justified. After all, he carried a career .281 batting average and had hit 24 homers or more and driven in 79 runs or more in each of the proceeding five seasons with the Yokahoma Bay Stars.
But things didn’t go as planned last season. After starting strong in the COVID-interrupted spring, he struggled once the shortened regular season began in July.
He batted below .200 with eight homers and 24 RBI in 51 games. Defensively, he was a man without a position. After much early talk about left field, he only started 12 games there. He started 11 at third base, with the rest of his at bats coming at DH.
“I don’t want to speak for Yoshi, but I’m confident in saying that he was frustrated by the way things played out in the 2020 season,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said via Zoom on Thursday. “He holds himself to a really high standard, and the reason he does that is because he’s been such a good player, successful player. But those pressures, you can’t deny them.”
Tsutsugo made no attempt to deny them in his Zoom interview.
“Last year there was a lot of stuff that was out of our control,” he said through interpreter Brian Tobin. “There was a lot of things I had to adapt to last year besides baseball. But this year I really want to focus on the kind of baseball I played in Japan.”
One of the ways he’s attempting to do that was by changing his offseason workout routine. Although Tsutsugo said he weighs the same, he says feels more fit. He does appear to be trimmer this spring.
With postseason hero Randy Arozarena slated to see a lot of time in left and several candidates vying for a spot at third base, Cash said Tsutsugo will get work at first base this spring as well.
“I have experience playing first base (in Japan) and in the offseason I also practiced the position (in anticipation of playing there this spring),” Tsutsugo said.
Cash insists that he believes that: “Yoshi is going to be much better for us this year.”
Tsutsugo does appear more relaxed, joking with reporters in the Zoom call that he’s improved on his Spanish language skills more than his English while suggesting that it’s bound to be an easier adjustment this season.
“I know my teammates, I know my (coaching) staff this year,” he said. “I feel more comfortable.”
