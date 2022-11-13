Another dominating performance on Saturday moved the Port Charlotte Bandits' 8U squad one step closer to nationals while the Englewood Cougars' 14U season came to an end.
Here's a look at this weekend's youth football action:
PORT CHARLOTTE
Bandits 8U 14, Palm Beach Gators 0: At Palm Beach Gardens, the Bandits won a battle of the trenches and advanced to the second round of the regional playoffs.
The offensive line had its hands full with the stout defensive lineman of the Gators. Kaison Barber, Jaxden Reyes, Sam Naylan, Daniel Edmonds, Bryson Richardson, Blake Maddox and Xavier Rayhon battled to open gaps. When they did, Jahmir Jones and Dadrian Richardson raced through them. The duo had many big runs, including Richardson's 75-yard TD.
The Bandits pitched another shutout as the defensive line brought the pressure behind defensive ends Elias Torres and Brayden Jones. The inside was stuffed Maddox and Edmonds, with help from Rayhon and Kavarion Polk.
Outside linebackers Jones and Anthony Redden contained sweeps while Kenny Chambers and Javion Ritchart had tackles for a loss. Jones and Jackson Powers had multiple tackles for much needed stops to force punts. Richardson returned one of those punts for a touchdown and convered a 2-point kick for the game's final points.
The Bandits will now move on to the regionals' second round in Miami next weekend.
ENGLEWOOD
Bradenton Gladiators 19, Cougars 14U 8: Representing the Manatee PAL Conference, the Cougars hung tough before falling to Unity Conference champion Bradenton.
The Gladiators used their speed with outside runs while Englewood powered its offense with bruising runs between the tackles. Neither team scored in the first half after shooting themselves in the foot in their respective red zones.
The second half opened with the Cougars pounding the ball down field until the Gladiators forced a fumble and returned it 43 yards for the game's first score. Englewood responded with tough runs by Antonio Paniagua and Jaden Hua, culminating with a 2-yard plunge by Cory Baker (who also kicked the 2-point conversion) to give the Cougars an 8-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Bradenton then sped around the corner with a 39-yard run, making it 13-8. Driving late, Englewood once again lost a fumble and the Gladiators ran out the clock, scoring on the last play of the game.
