It was a terrific weekend for the two remaining Charlotte County youth football teams.

The Port Charlotte Bandits' 8U squad outlasted the Venice Vikings 28-21 to win the Peace River Conference championship. Meanwhile in the Manatee PAL/AYF's 14U championship, the Englewood Cougars routed the Bradenton PAL Jaguars, 28-6.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments