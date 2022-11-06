It was a terrific weekend for the two remaining Charlotte County youth football teams.
The Port Charlotte Bandits' 8U squad outlasted the Venice Vikings 28-21 to win the Peace River Conference championship. Meanwhile in the Manatee PAL/AYF's 14U championship, the Englewood Cougars routed the Bradenton PAL Jaguars, 28-6.
Here's how it all went down:
PORT CHARLOTTE
The PRC 8U title game was nothing short of a thriller as the Bandits and Vikings met at North Fort Myers. An early fumble staked Venice to a short field and an easy touchdown to open the scoring, but the Bandits responded behind the offensive line of Kaison Barber, Blake Maddox, Jackson Powers and Daniel Edmonds. That group battled to create holes for the running backs Dadrian Richardson and Kenny Chambers. Both found the end zone for a couple of scores, including a 40-yard run by Chambers.
On defense, the line of Maddox, Brayden Jones, Edmonds, and Kavarion Polk caused havoc in the Vikings' backfield on virtually every play. Linebackers Jahmir Jones, Powers, and Anthony Redden flew around, filling gaps and making touchdown-saving tackles. Richardson ended the game with a strip and score for the game-winning points.
ENGLEWOOD
Jaden Hua scored on an 53-yard run in the first quarter to open Englewood's drive to the conference championship. The Cougars held the lead until late in the third quarter when the Jags knotted the score at 6-6 on a 45-yard run. Kaden Knutson responded with a touchdown of his own from 25 yards out early in the fourth quarter and JT Ralston hit the extra point to make it 14-6.
The Cougars defense rose then rose to the occasion as Ethan Million stripped-sacked the Jags quarterback and Hua returned the fumble 74 yards for a touchdown and a 20-6 lead. Defensive ends Nicolas Wilson, Billy Bender and Million contained the Jags explosive running quarterback while Ayden Sorci, Jesse Hatcher, Daniel Doeler, James Murphy and Brody Bostwick sealed the inside running lanes. Bradenton's receivers found no open spaces as Luke Trullinger, Kayden Vielhauer, Ryan Wagar, Ralston and Cory Baker were excellent in coverage.
The Jaguars tried to make a comeback, but Million forced another strip sack. Bostwick recovered the loose ball and moments later, Million scored on a 28-yard run. Ralston drove the extra point through, making it 28-6.
The Cougars will now wait and see who next week's regional opponent will be.
