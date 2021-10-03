It was a bit of a light week close to home for the local youth football organizations. Only the Port Charlotte Bandits played at home this week while the Charlotte Warriors hit the road to Estero and Miami (more on that in a bit). DeSoto Youth Football was at Hardee, North Port was at Lely and Englewood had the week off, though the 14U squad did resume and complete a suspended game earlier this week.
As always, these roundups are provided by the organizations. To report results, email patrick.obley@yoursun.com by 2 p.m. each Sunday.
PORT CHARLOTTE
The Bandits played host to the Cape Youth Storms on Saturday at Franz Ross Park.
6U: The Storms’ quarterback did a good job in the first half using hard counts to draw Bandit penalties, but the Bandits cleaned up in the second half. Easton Wharff and Connor Holmes both had nice tackles and the offensive line had a great game blocking on three scoring drives.
8U Bandits 12, Storms 6: The Bandits won in dramatic fashion with an overtime touchdown. Dylan LeBlanc scored on a quarterback keeper to break the 6-6 tie. Damani Lowe-Chin scored the Bandits’ other touchdown behind linemen Brayden Jones, Elijah Torres, Daniel Edmonds, Jackson Powers, Nick Meau, Jaxden Reyes and Blake Maddox. Defensively, Royalty Davis, Hunter Neel and Braxton Stansbury came up with key plays.
10U Bandits 34, Storms 0: The Bandits scored on all of their first half drives to jump out to their 34-0 lead by halftime and trigger the running clock. Jayvien Serrano, CJ Bryant, Carson Levy and Bryce Palmer all ran for touchdowns while Serrano added a touchdown reception from Nick Angelini. Shane Poling also returned a punt for a touchdown. Nate Wooten had a two-point kick. Palmer, Brayden Everhart and Kamdyne Heary each added extra points. On defense, the entire team swarmed to the ball. Levy recovered a fumble and Cassidy Fanor played well in his first game at linebacker.
12U Bandits 39, Storms 6: Quarterback Dylan Szych led the offense with three touchdown passes — a 53-yard hookup with Sharod Williams, a 26-yarder to Bruce Blanden and another 26-yard strike to Eli Pearl. Malakai Carrion had a rushing touchdown. Camryn Price ran the ball well behind an offensive like that was anchored by Wyatt Kloor, Wyatt Hill, Mo Williams and tight end Jayse Meritz. Logan Martin hit Blanden with a pass for an extra-point conversion. Carter Cone converted a extra-point kick and Malachi Algar had some great open-field tackles on special teams. Defensively, Dupri Gainer had five tackles and a fumble recovery. Cone scooped up a fumble and ran for a touchdown and Logan Martin also had a fumble recovery. Chase Angelini, Kaison Weatherhead and Javier Newell also played well.
14U Bandits 33, Storms 0: Nathan Poplin, Noah Swim-Smith, Caleb Cox, Josiah Garduno, Landon Obert and Avonte Harrison and big days on the offensive line. Behind that crew, Carlos Serrano ran for an 85-yard touchdown, Jaden Jordan ran for a 50-yard touchdown and Chrishon Nobles had a 25-yard touchdown run. Teagan Lipke connected with Jordan on a 35-yard score. Karsyn Barghaussen tacked on two-point kicks. Defensively, Serrano had a 25-yard scoop-and-score while defensive linemen Moises Torres, Blayne Parrish, Kristian McNealy, Julius Roach, Jacquan McDaniel, Dallas Lambert, Ty’Jai Schad, Niguel Powell and Ahmad’Dra Greene all played well to aid in pitching a shutout.
CHARLOTTE
Two Warriors squads stopped in Estero while a third kept on rolling down the road to Miami. All three added to their win columns.
8U Warriors 37, Estero Mustangs 0: Brendan Jones got the scoring started with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Macari Blandin. Not to be outdone, Garett Wharton duplicated the feat with a 40-yard strike to Blandin on a trick play. Janxiel Pagan, Tyrique Haynes, Krisean Terrell and Denver Pittman all had rushing touchdowns behind the offensive line rotation of Ely Collins, Liam Sheehan, Zane Casey, Keegan Holland, Layne Durrance and Jace Day. Defensively, the Warriors allowed just one first down and forced two fumbles. Eli McGee and Jahleel Cabrera-Groves stood out on that side of the ball.
12U Warriors 29, Mustangs 0: Jakory Thomas-Bryant had three touchdowns while Jude Kersnason added another during a first-half barrage. Kristian Palmer was 2 of 3 on extra-point attempts while Kemarion Brown ran in another conversion. Their scores were made possible by the blocking of the offensive line and receivers — Bryce Maitland, Je’Vanti Senat, Nicholas Villegas, Izaiah Lachland, Lincoln Picard, Kwanell Bedward, Ra Khai Longmire, Kristian Palmer and Rodrick Rivers. Defensively, the Warriors pitched their sixth straight shutout, limiting the Mustangs to less than 40 yards and just two first downs. Andrew Rooks, Brendan Hysell, TyQuenius Haynes and Ryan Morris each had sacks. Devion Brown, Gavin Thomas, Gavin Ellis, Villegas, Wyatt Bumgardner, Caleb Flaherty, Kemarion Brown, Kersnason, Longmire and John McCallough all contributed.
14U Warriors 35, Parkland Rangers 6: The eldest Warriors team traveled to Miami and drove Parkland down. Connor Crouse opened the scoring with a touchdown. Carter Chalder and Jamari Vaughn each ran in scores while Logan Flaherty hooked up with Crouse for his first touchdown reception. Trenton Curliss stripped a Rangers ball carrier and returned it for a touchdown. Michael Villegas was 2 for 2 on extra-point kicks. Flaherty ran in another conversion. Defensively Rylan Unruh, Nickolas Goodarzi and Corbin Boudreax made multiple stops.
ENGLEWOOD
The Tampa Vikings had to cancel their trip to Englewood after COVID-19 prematurely ended their season. The 14U team still got to play this past week, though, when it completed a suspended game against the Bradenton PAL Jaguars.
14U Cougars 18, Jaguars 14: Tuesday’s action completed a game that began back in September and was suspended by lightning with the Cougars leading 6-0 with 2:50 remaining in the first quarter. Nathaniel Ennis broke loose for a 30-yard run, which set up quarterback Alex Schafer’s 35-yard bootleg touchdown. Midway through the fourth quarter, Schafer broke out of the pocket and raced 40 yards for another score and an 18-0 lead. The Jaguars struck for two quick scores, but the Cougars defense stiffened up and preserved the victory. The offensive line rotation of Noah Becker, Adam Mann, Vincent Lullo, Walter Ferrara, Mason McLaughlin, Gavin Gauthier and LeeLand Pacheco-Gonzalez played well. Pacheco-Gonzalez was also a big contributor on defense, along with Schafer, Ayden Beasley and Kevin Sherer.
