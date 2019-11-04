The Englewood Cougars 14U team defeated the Ringling Redskins 36-0 to qualify for the Regional games in Samford.
Englewood opened the scoring when Austin Werden scooped up a Redskin fumble at the 20 yard line and scored for a 6-0 lead. Kayden Keir later picked off a Redskin pass and returned it 40 yards before being brought down at the 5 yard line. Landon Spanninger then scored untouched making it 12-0.
Following a a poor punt by Ringling, the Cougars punched it in on Matt Whitmore 1-yard run, making it 18-0. In the third quarter, Whitmore hit Gage Boyce with a 20-yard completion as Boyce was brought down at the 2 yard line to set up a Kayden Keir score. In the fourth quarter Whitmore hit Amry Wells in stride for a 35-yard TD pass.
The Redskins then responded with a 50-yard drive ,which stalled at the Cougars 15. On the ensuing Englewood possession, Werden broke for an 85- yard TD run, for a final score of 36-0.
Noah Landry added an interception as the Redskins were continually harassed by pressure from the Cougars defense. Kasin Zimmerman and Peyton Mason had three sacks each, while Miguel Diaz and Daniel Romanelli chipped in two sacks.
Though The Cougars have qualified for the Regionals, they still play the Sarasota Lightning next week in Bradenton for the Playoff Championship. The Lightning are the only team to have beaten the Cougars, 16-8 in the season opener and 22-12 last week in Englewood.
