The Englewood Cougars 14U team fought hard before ultimately falling against top caliber teams at the AYF Regionals in Sanford over the weekend.
The Cougars, whose average line size at 227 pounds, was the smallest team at the Regionals. The Port St Lucie Predators grabbed the crown with a win over the Clermont Cowboys, 29-0.
It was a grueling three games in three days marathon for Englewood.
In its first game the Cougars were matched with the Miami Beach Dolphins. After a physical first half the Dolphins were clinging to a 13-12 point lead. Unfortunately, the second half turned disastrous for the Cougars as the taller Dolphins receivers took advantage of the Cougars' smaller defenders, for a 35-12 loss. Englewood had six turnovers in the game.
The second game featured powerhouse Clermont Cowboys (Orlando area) who led the Cougars 8-0 at halftime. Again, turnovers resulted in the Cowboys pulling away 45-6 after the Cougars committed five turnovers.
The third game was against the Duval Trojans from Jacksonville. whose front line averaged about 260 pounds. The Cougars turned to their offensive linemen to run the ball ,but to no avail. The final score was 35-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.