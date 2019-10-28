American Youth Football (AYF)
14U
The Englewood Cougars completed their regular season with a 6-2 record, finishing second in the Manatee / Sarasota AYF Conference.
Early last week the Cougars defeated the Ringling Redskins by a score of 52-12 in a make up game. Three days later, on Saturday, the Cougars faced the Sarasota Lightning.
Englewood's only loss of the season came against the Lightning, 16-8 at the first game of the season. Sarasota kept their undefeated record intact with a 22-12 win over the Cougars.
It was a defensive battle highlighted when Andrew Pulaskie took an interception back for a 60-yard touchdown to make it, 6-0. The Lightning scored on their next posession tying it at 6-6. After a Lightning fumble at their own 15, the Cougars moved the ball in with Matt Whitmore scoring from the 1 yard line making it 12-6 as the extra point attempt failed.
Sarasota scored again with four seconds left in the half and made the extra point for a 14-12 lead. After going back and fourth for the remainder of the game, the Lightning struck midway in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard run. The extra point kick was good making it, 22-12.
The Cougars now look forward to the upcoming playoffs.
The AYF playoffs start next week at the PAL field in Bradenton.
No. 1 Sarasota Lightning vs No. 4 Bradenton PAL Jaguars
No. 2 Englewood Cougars vs No. 3 Ringling Redskins
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.