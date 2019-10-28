American Youth Football (AYF)

14U

The Englewood Cougars completed their regular season with a 6-2 record, finishing second in the Manatee / Sarasota AYF Conference.

Early last week the Cougars defeated the Ringling Redskins by a score of 52-12 in a make up game. Three days later, on Saturday, the Cougars faced the Sarasota Lightning.

Englewood's only loss of the season came against the Lightning, 16-8 at the first game of the season. Sarasota kept their undefeated record intact with a 22-12 win over the Cougars.

It was a defensive battle highlighted when Andrew Pulaskie took an interception back for a 60-yard touchdown to make it, 6-0. The Lightning scored on their next posession tying it at 6-6. After a Lightning fumble at their own 15, the Cougars moved the ball in with Matt Whitmore scoring from the 1 yard line making it 12-6 as the extra point attempt failed.

Sarasota scored again with four seconds left in the half and made the extra point for a 14-12 lead. After going back and fourth for the remainder of the game, the Lightning struck midway in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard run. The extra point kick was good making it, 22-12.

The Cougars now look forward to the upcoming playoffs.

The AYF playoffs start next week at the PAL field in Bradenton.

No. 1 Sarasota Lightning vs No. 4 Bradenton PAL Jaguars

No. 2 Englewood Cougars vs No. 3 Ringling Redskins

