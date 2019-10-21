8U
Naples Bears 30, Port Charlotte Bandits 0
The Port Charlotte Bandits struggled in the first half of their 30-0 loss to the Naples Bears giving up 24 points. The offense could only move the ball on their opening drive with several good runs from Carter Peterson before being stopped on downs.
In the second half the defense showed grit when Carson levy forced a fumble that was recovered by Elijah Hasset. The next time Naples had the ball Landon Howard recovered a botched handoff for another turnover.
10U
Bandits 3, Clewiston 0
The Bandits dominated the game defensively. Fumble recoveries were caused by Bruce Blanden, Kaison Weatherhead and Dupri Gainer. With great outside containment by Ozias Dorsey. Middle run stuffing tackles were made by Evan Guido and Chase Angelini.
Offense was led by Dylan Szych with a touchdown of 42 yards. Also scoring touchdowns were Eli McNeil, Liam Hassen, Bruce Blanden and Malakai Carrion. Great blocking by Daryl Burney, Sean Gerdes, Jamar Summersett and Landon Russell.
12U
Bandits 28, Venice 20
Carlos Serrano rushed for two touchdowns. Jaylen Henry passed for two. Jabari Lomax and Xavier Shipley each had touchdown receptions. Karsyn Barghausen kicked for two 2-point conversions.
The defense was led by Jordan Gorr, James Kessler, Nathan Slater and Talon Lewis. Jabari Lomax had an interception.
14U
Bandits 28, Clewiston 0
Sam Luther charged down the Clewiston defense all game to score two touchdowns. Edd Guerrier had big runs which resulted in a touchdown and Braden Krejci got in the end zone once. Tyrell Luther had a phenomenal defensive game making big stops. Grant Laballister and Joshua Brown made key tackles with Edd Guerrier intercepting the ball twice from the Clewiston offense
The Port Charlotte Bandits 10U and 12U teams will be playing in the Peace River Conference Championships Saturday October 26th at the North Ft Myers Knights Field. 14U will also play against Venice. The winner of the 14U game will advance the following week to the Peace River Championships.
