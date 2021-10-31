Three Port Charlotte Bandits squads advanced to their respective Peace River Conference championship games on Saturday while a Charlotte Warriors unit has moved on to the regional playoffs after winning a conference championship of its own.
Meanwhile, an Englewood team will open postseason play this week, as well.
As always, the weekly youth football roundup runs every Monday and is compiled from reports sent to The Daily Sun by the individual organizations. To have your organization represented, please email results to patrick.obley@yoursun.com by 2 p.m. each Sunday.
On to this week’s results:
PORT CHARLOTTE
The Bandits opened the Peace River Conference Division I playoffs in Fort Myers.
8U Bandits 20, Venice 0: The Bandits remain unbeaten with a three-touchdown day from Damani Lowe-Chin. Ben Guerrier also had some strong runs behind an offensive line anchored by Braxton Stansbury. The defense was led by Dadrian Richardson. Chris Lynn, Christen Gonzalez-Hernandez and Royalty Davis also had key plays keeping Venice out of the end zone.
10U Venice 6, Bandits 0: In a defensive battle, the Bandits came up just short despite playing their best all-around game of the season. The final result was an improvement on the first meeting between the teams earlier this season, which resulted in a 28-8 Venice victory.
12U Bandits 27, Venice 8: Bruce Blanden had a pair of touchdowns as the Bandits advanced. Eli Pearl had a touchdown, as well. Quarterback Dylan Szych passed for more than 130 yards. Isaiah St. Jacques, Lucas Clark and Malakai Carrion also stood out offensively. Blanden also excelled defensively, picking up a fumble and returning it for a touchdown. Ozias Dorsey had multiple tackles. Landon Russell, Keon Banks and Chase Angelini had solid all around games.
14U Bandits 28, North Fort Myers 0: Four different players found paydirt Saturday – Jaden Jordan, Carlos Serrano, Juju Roach and Chrishon Nobles – as the Bandits cruised to the victory. The scores were made possible by a strong offensive line performance, anchored by Nathan Poplin, Noah Swim-Smith, Knox Johnson, Caleb Cox, Elijah Redfield, Josiah Garduno, Landon Obert and Avonte Harrison. Karsyn Barghaussen tacked on a pair of 2-point kicks. Defensively, Roach also had an interception while Moises Torres, Fredrick St. Jacques, Blayne Parrish, Kristian McNealy, Dallas Lambert and Dre Green all made clutch plays.
ENGLEWOOD
14U Jaguars 20, Cougars 18: Englewood led 12-0 at halftime, but couldn’t hold on at the end. Drew Moormann and Alex Schafer each scored to give Englewood the double-digit lead at intermission. The Jaguars were held in check for most of the game behind the play of Adam Mann, Vincent Lullo and Noa Becker. The Jaguars got on the board late in the third quarter, then successfully converted an onsides kick and scored again to take the lead. The Cougars responded by marching down the field, then scoring on a 2-yard Schafer run to retake the lead, 18-14, but the Bradenton PAL squad answered by scoring with just two minutes remaining. Englewood’s last-ditch effort fell short at the Jaguar 15.
The Jaguars finish the regular season in a second-place tie with the Jaguars, whom they defeated 18-14 earlier this season. The two teams will play at a time to be determined this week for the right to face the unbeaten Sarasota Lightning for the Manatee-Sarasota AYF Conference title.
CHARLOTTE
The 8U Warriors knocked off the Naples Bears to win the Division II Peace River Conference championship. The Warriors now advance to the Southeast Region first round playoffs at Lake Mary High School next week. Charlotte’s 12U and 14U teams fell just short against the Naples Gators, bring home PRC second-place trophies.
