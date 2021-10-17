Three of DeSoto County Youth Football’s seasons came to an end this Saturday with losses against Hardee in the Mid-Florida Football and Cheer conference playoffs.
All in all, it has been a very successful rebirth of the program at Bowers Stadium in Arcadia. The future is bright. The organization’s 14U squad will play at Hardee next weekend.
Meanwhile Charlotte returned home and played host to the Naples Hurricanes while Port Charlotte hit the road to Estero and faced the Mustangs.
These roundups come from information submitted by the organizations. Don’t see your team in here? E-mail patrick.obley@yoursun.com by 2 p.m. on Sunday in order for it to appear in the Monday edition of The Daily Sun.
CHARLOTTE
The Warriors’ 8U team will be a No. 2 seed in the Peace River Conference playoffs, as will the 14U squad. The 10U will play in a four-way tiebreaker for the No. 4 seed while the 12U will be a No. 3 seed.
6U Warriors: Journee Chalder Jerrett Marazon, Malachi Fulton and Drew Pyle all found the end zone behind offensive line stalwarts Wyatt Ulsh and Carson Hartzell. The defensive line was anchored by Kolby Godshall and Dominic Sousa.
8U Warriors 46, Hurricanes 14: Janxiel Pagan had three touchdowns to lead the Warriors to victory. Garett Wharton, Brendan Jones, Krisean Terrell and Macari Blandin also scored. Defensively, the Warriors forced two turnovers. Jace Day forced and recovered a fumble. Blandin forced another fumble that Rocco Ravenscraft recovered. Each turnover led to a touchdown.
10U Hurricanes 12, Warriors 0: Jayden Nicholas and Tyler Holt spearheaded a solid defensive effort. Though they couldn’t get on the scoreboard, the offense battled behind Braxton Holt, Romill Blandin, J’Kobi Thomas, Chris Snyder and Holt.
12U Warriors 35, Hurricanes 0: Kamran Curliss and Ra Khai Longmire each returned an interception for a touchdown as the Warriors’ defense pitched a shutout. Gavin Ellis recovered a fumble and Nicholas Villegas deflected a pass. Devion Brown and Jaylen Francis each had a pair of sacks. Offensively, the Warriors started slow, but found their stride in the second half. TyQuenius Haynes and Jakory Thomas-Bryant each ran for a touchdown. Kemarion Brown added the other score. Quarterback Jude Kersnason had a 35-yard run to set up Thomas-Bryant’s score and his 50-yard hookup with Curliss set up Haynes’ touchdown.
14U Warriors 29, Hurricanes 8: Trenton Curliss got the scoring started by returning the opening kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown. He also had a 50-yard touchdown run. Devan Jones gathered in a touchdown pass from Logan Flaherty. Michael Villegas converted two extra-point attempts. Jamari Vaughn ran in another. Defensively, Curliss also had an interception. Connor Crouse and Rylan Unruh made multiple big stops while Jaxon Newton proved unblockable.
PORT CHARLOTTE
The Bandits closed out the regular season with a dominating sweep at Estero. Three of the four scored games ended in shutouts.
6U Bandits: Great blocking up front led to touchdowns by Jayvion Richhart and Robert Stevenson. The defense, led by Jaxon Parker and Krue Dowling kept the Mustangs out of the end zone.
8U Bandits 13, Mustangs 0: The 8U crew improved to 6-0, scoring on a punt return and a run. The offense was led by Easton Hotchkiss. Defensively, Isaiah Capellan and Royalty Davis led the way.
10U Bandits 35, Mustangs 0: Chase Dinius and Jayvien Serrano each had two touchdowns while CJ Bryant scored the other to cap the rout. Nate Wooten had a two-point kick. Jaxson Moretti ran in one conversion while Kamdyne Heary caught another. Mason Martin, Denali Gainer, Andrew Lynn, Nick Angelini, Landon Howard, Daeshaun Kinsey, Daymian Cornell, Myles Davila, Dinius and Wooten spearheaded the defensive effort.
12U Bandits 34, Mustangs 14: Eli Pearl caught a touchdown pass from Dylan Szych and threw one to Sharod Williams to lead the Bandits to victory. Bruce Blanden also scored while Carter Cone delivered a pair of extra-point kicks. Defensively, Blanden recorded an interception while Chase Angelini had four sacks. Javier Newell and Daryl Burney also had good games.
14U Bandits 37, Mustangs 0: Jaden Jordan, Carlos Serrano, Dre Greene, Julius Roach and Chavon Lizana each ran for touchdowns behind great blocking from the offensive line. Karsyn Barghausen delivered a pair of extra-point kicks (worth 2 points in Pop Warner). Barghausen also ran in an extra point, along with Jacquan McDaniel and Dallas Lambert. Defensively, Lizana had an interception while Greene had a fumble recovery. Moises Torres, Freddy St. Jacques, Blayne Parrish and Kristian McNealy played great all-around defense.
