The second season is well under way for local youth football teams and so far, no team has gone as deep as the Charlotte Warriors’ 8U crew.
The Warriors made a long road trip to north, spending Friday night in Orlando before facing Sanford in the first round of the Southeast regionals on Saturday at Lake Mary High School.
Behind the bruising runs of Macari Blandin and a stout defense, the Warriors defeated the Seminoles 19-0.
Blandin had 25 rush attempts and scored all three touchdowns. Facing some of the best running backs they have seen all season, the Bandits’ defense pitched a shutout. Liam Sheehan forced and recovered a fumble while Jace Day recovered a pair of fumbles.
Next up for the Warriors is a journey to Brooksville on Saturday for a second-round showdown.
Elsewhere:
PORT CHARLOTTE
The Bandits played host to the Peace River Conference championship games on Saturday at Franz Ross Park and they put on a good show for the home crowd.
8U Bandits 12, Cape Youth Storm 7: The Bandits recorded their 11th consecutive win behind the strong offensive line rotation of Kaison Barber, Chase Giarrocco, Braden Jones, Caleb Lynn, Christopher Lynn, Blake Maddox, Hunter Neel, Jackson Powers, Xavier Rayhon, Jaxden Reyes, Levi St. Jean, Braxton Stansbury and Elijah Torres. The waves of linemen kept their quarterbacks clean and opened running lanes for touchdowns by Damani Lowe-Chin and Dylan Leblanc. The defense forced a pair of turnovers and the touchdown it allowed was just the fourth permitted all season.
12U Bandits 14, Fort Myers Lions 6: Dylan Szych and Bruce Blanden each tossed a pair of long touchdown passes as the Bandits held off the Lions. Szych hooked up with Ozias Dorsey for a 64-yard touchdown while Blanden found Sharod Williams for a 56-yard scoring strike. Lucas Clark, Isaiah St. Jacques and Triston Haines also had good days on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, Eli Pearl and Malakai Carrion each deflected passes while Kaison Weatherhead, Chase Agelini and Keon Banks teamed up for three key stops on fourth downs in the red zone. Carter Cone delivered an extra-point kick while Cam Price and Dupri Gainer made good open-field tackles on special teams.
14U Bandits 12, Fort Myers Firecats 7: Carlos Serrano streaked to two touchdowns behind the blocking of Nathan Poplin, Noa Swim-Smith, Knox Johnson, Caleb Cox, Elijah Redfield, Josian Garduno, Karsyn Barghaussen and Avonte Harrison. The defense gave up a long touchdown just moments after Serrano’s first touchdown, but shut down the Firecats afterward. Jayden Jordan, Robinio Saintlaire, Ryland Williams, Moises Torres, Fredrick St. Jacques, Blayne Parrish, Kristian McNealy, Dallas Lambert, Dre Greene and Ty’jay Schad all made big stops on defense.
The winning Bandit squads will now head to Miami for the first round of their regionals against opponents to be determined.
ENGLEWOOD
The 14U Englewood Cougars saw their season come to an end on Saturday in a 27-25 defeat against the Bradenton PAL Jaguars in the Manatee/Sarasota AYF conference semifinals.
The Cougars had split their regular season meetings and in this one the Jags struck first when the Cougars’ gambit to open the game with an onside kick resulted in a Jaguars return for a touchdown. The two teams traded blows from there but the Cougars would never hold a lead. Alex Schafer scored three touchdowns. Drew Moormann added another score.
Carson Leonard, Zen Zorro and Moormann all caught several passes while Gavin Gauthier had a fumble recovery. The line – led by Adam Mann, Noah Becker, Vincent Lullo, Ayden Beasley and Walter Ferrara – played well on both sides of the ball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.