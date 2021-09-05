A roundup of this weekend’s youth football action as reported to The Daily Sun or via social media:
CHARLOTTE
The Warriors made their home debut on Saturday against the Naples Gators.
6U Warriors 24, Gators 6: Tiny mites had an amazing game with touchdowns from Dominick Sousa, Dayton Speek, Malachi Fulton and Jerrett Marazon. Sousa gets the MVP for playing multiple positions, recording 5 sacks and 8 tackles for loss.
8U Warriors 32, Gators 0: The Warriors’ first and second offensive lines cleared the way for five different players to score touchdowns. Janxiel Pagan, Macari Blandin, Garett Wharton, Brendan Jones, and Krisean Terrell all had a rushing touchdown. The defense pitched a shutout behind strong defensive line and awesome linebacker units as well as some great tackles from the corners. Blandin had an interception, and Rocco Ravenscraft had multiple tackles for losses.
10U Warriors 20, Gators 6: Quarterback Braxton Holt was MVP after throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass to receiver J’Kobi Thomas. Tyler Holt had two rushing touchdowns on offense. Brantley White, Romill Blandin and Tate Tyczka held the line. Every player had an amazing game.
12U Warriors 43, Cape Junior 0: Quarterback Jackson Hay had two rushing touchdowns and hooked up with Ra’Khai Longmire for a touchdown pass. Xavier Allen, Kemarion Brown and Jakory Thomas-Bryant all contributed with rushing touchdowns. Defense played another outstanding game with another shutout.
14U Gators 22, Warriors 18: Warriors lost in the end after a fumble at the Gators’ 10. The game was a dogfight from the start. Logan Flaherty threw two long touchdown passes to Trenton Curliss and Devan Jones. He also connected with Connor Crouse for a third score. The defense was led by Rylan Unruh, Jamari Vaughn, and Carter Chalder. Jaxon Newton had some key blocks on the offensive line.
DESOTO
The DeSoto Youth Bulldogs played host to Avon Park on Saturday. The visitors won every game except the 6U flag football contest. The 8U Bulldogs lost 13-7, the 10U lost 39-0, the 12U fell 39-6 and the 14U were defeated 25-6.
PORT CHARLOTTE
The Bandits traveled to Fort Myers to battle the Fellowship Lions
6U: The offensive line of Cam Davis, Caiden Neel, Jayden Rice, Johnathan Millman, Noah Brown, Braxton Potter and Bryson Holland had a great performance. The defense was great, recording three quarterback sacks. Jaxon Parker, Ka’vaurion Polk, and Julius Price were flying around the field making tackles.
8U Bandits 20, Lions 0: The 8U came out motivated after a strong week of practice, shutting out the Fellowship Lions in their own den. Defensive pressure and disciplined football set the table for a victory on the road. Big plays on defense were made when Chase Giarrocco and Dylan Leblanc created turnovers. Benjamin Guerrier, Christopher Lynn, and Damaini Lowe-Chin each scored touchdowns.
10U Bandits 23 Lions 25: Jayvien Serrano and Bryce Palmer carried the load on offense and had many great runs. Nick Angelini scored two touchdowns on quarterback sneaks. Nate Wooten added two extra-point kicks. Palmer blocked a punt in the end zone that was recovered by Trenton Neel for the last touchdown. The entire offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, opening huge running lanes for the running backs. On defense Chase Denius ran sideline to sideline giving his all to get to the ball.
12U Bandits 13, Lions 12: The offense was led by Ozias Dorsey, who rolled up 136 rushing yards. Sharod Williams also ran the ball well. Blocking was great up front behind Wyatt Hill, Lucas Clark and Javier Newell. Bruce Blanden had a huge extra-point catch. On special teams, Malakai Carrion had a punt fumble recovery. Also playing well was Carter Cone and Chase Angelini. On defense, Eli Pearl led the way with an interception for touchdown. There was a big defensive stop at the end, led by Logan Martin, Martae Taylor, Kaison Weatherhead and Ivan MaGallanes.
14U Bandits 42, Lions 0: Carlos Serrano had a pair of touchdowns. Jaden Jordan and Jacquan Jones also had scores behind the blocking of Caleb Cox, Elijah Redfield and Knox Johnson. Noah Swim-Smith scored the final extra point. Defensively, Chrishon Nobles intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. McDaniels also had an interception. Defensive linemen Moises Torres and Robinio Saintilaire were in the Lions’ backfield often with Ty’jai Schad and Niguel Powell keeping the Lions’ receivers at bay.
No other scores were reported.
