SPOTLIGHT: Monica Luna, -Resource Development Director for Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County -Owner- ML Global Resources, Inc.

Degrees:
Bachelor Degree in Business- International Business, High Management Post Grade.
Occupation:
Resource Development Director for Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County;Owner- ML Global Resources, Inc.
Q: How many years in Charlotte / Sarasota County?
A: Over 14 years, my first day in Charlotte County was the day of Hurricane Charley.
Hobbies: Cooking, traveling, spending time with family and friends, golfing, meeting people and listening to their life stories and contributing to our community, I love Charlotte County!
Q: What do you like best about your job?
A: I work for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County, an opportunity that allows me to help kids in our community achieve a great future and connect resources with needs, something I am very passionate about.
Also I work with a great team of dedicated and supportive people and feel blessed to get to learn from them every day and to contribute together to a great cause.
Q: What is the greatest lesson you have learned?
A: Kindness and respect are very strong weapons.
Q: What other interesting or unusual jobs have you had?
A: I worked for over 12 years for an international company and got the opportunity to travel the world, learned about many different cultures and met wonderful people, it was a priceless experience.
Q: What is one important trait every leader should have?
A: Perseverance
Q: Have you had a personal/business mentor?
A: My father is my personal mentor, best friend and hero. I am very fortunate to be his daughter and to count with his support and guidance in everything I do.
My business mentor is my Godfather, I worked for him for over 12 years and I am forever grateful for everything he taught me and for the trust vested in me to contribute to his business growth.
Q: How do you define success?
A: Finding a personal-professional balance while doing something I enjoy and giving it my 100 percent.
In life you’ll either achieve goals or get experience, the key is to always do your best and have fun.
Q: What is your most proud moment you have achieved in your profession?
A: Last year I experienced an unexpected career move and had to change my mindset. I believe the ability face change and move forward, self-evaluate, know my worth and potential and close a professional chapter with gratitude have been my biggest professional achievements.
I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for the change forced upon me.
Q: What’s the most fun/weirdest thing you ever did on the job?
A: I recently learned to do hair extensions in a matter of minutes to attend to a girl’s emergency. Her hair piece fell off and she was crying and afraid of other kids realizing she didn’t have long hair. I was frightened and quickly found a video about how to do hair extensions. It was not an easy task but in the end she rocked her ponytail!
Something no one knows about you:
I tend to make decisions quickly but I am extremely analytical.
A little extra: We live in a wonderful community and we all have time, talents and treasures we can share. Get involved and make a difference!
