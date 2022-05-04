PORT CHARLOTTE — There was no need to waste time on introductions as the Port Charlotte High football team opened spring practice two weeks ago.
The Pirates return starters at nearly every position this season — including close to a dozen that have played together since they were 5 or 6 years old — under 11th-year coach Jordan Ingman.
None of these players are more familiar with each other, or Port Charlotte football, than Samuel Luther and Tyrell Luther, two brothers who are set to start on the defensive line.
“I think it’s pretty cool that we get to follow in the legacy of our brothers,” said Samuel Luther, whose older brothers Martin, TJ, Solomon and Virgil starred for the Pirates before him. “I think it’s pretty great. We kinda make it a competition, to see who can get more tackles, and stuff like that.”
It’s not just the Luthers who hold each other accountable.
Ingman said that the team had a 96.3% attendance for fourth months of offseason workouts, thanks in large part to some encouragement from teammates.
“(Linebacker) Samuel Clerjuste is a leader,” Tyrell Luther said. “When people try to skip their workout in the weight room, he’ll get on them, like, ‘Let’s go, you have to get your lift in.’”
But everyone knows they have a role to play.
When practices get intense, or tempers flare, running back Edd Guerrier typically knows what to say to get everyone laughing again.
“Edd is the funniest, man,” Sam Luther said. “He just does certain things that nobody would really do. He brings up everyone’s goofy level.”
And even though there are some new faces in Pirates uniforms this spring — namely North Port transfers Jeremiah Laguerre and Desmond Hough — the familiarity doesn’t end there.
“I like how everyone welcomed me into the program,” said Laguerre, who added that he and Hough played with some of their new teammates in youth football. “It made me feel like home. Everyone is so loving here, it really feels like a family.
“Our chemistry with each other is our strength. We hang out with each other, we text back and forth. We’re always together. It’s not just an on-the-field thing.”
The Pirates are hoping that bond can bring them closer to a district title after coming up just short last season.
After opening in a 1-3 hole, the Pirates rounded into form — winning four of their final five games — but lost the district championship to Sebring, 31-8.
This year is a stark contrast from just one year ago, when the Pirates had only two returning starters — Charlie Vanamburg and Okten Logue on the defensive line.
“The biggest thing that I think is underrated is continuity on the offensive line,” Ingman said. “Last year was the first time in my 11 years here that we had five new faces on the offensive line. We actually had 10 new starters on offense last year. Remembering what it was like this time last year, it’s a lot better feeling now.”
Ingman and his coaching staff will get a glimpse at just how much better this year’s Pirates are at 7:30 p.m. on May 19 when the team hosts North Fort Myers in its spring game.
In the fall, the Pirates will face some historically strong teams such as Dunbar, Charlotte, Manatee, and district foe Braden River as this group looks for its first postseason action.
“Last year we started nine sophomores and a freshman, and they’ve all played together coming up through the Pop Warner system,” Ingman said.“So they’re really close. They joke around with each other, they cut on each other. They just have fun with each other.
“It’s fun to coach a group of guys who cares about each other, and this group has showed me they do.”
Coach: Jordan Ingman (11th season)
2021 record and finish: 5-4, district runners-up, no playoffs
New class and district: 3-Suburban, District 13 with Braden River, Parrish and Southeast.
Graduating seniors: Alex Perry, Charlie Vanamburg, Okten Logue, Lashawn Powell, Dominick Corica, Juqarius Jones, Nick Smith.
Key returners: Edd Guerrier, Bryce Eaton, Jamal Streeter Jr., Sam Clerjuste, Spencer Swartz, Eric Bell, Aaron Harris, Tadah Wesley, Ike Perry, Aaron Brown, Jayce Marcum, Michael Losh, Vincent Chavez, Grant Laballister, Dylan Gauthier, Sam Luther, Tyrell Luther.
Key additions: Jeremiah “Juju” Laguerre and Desmond Hough (transferred from North Port).
