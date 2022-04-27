From left, Donna McGinnis, Bernadette Raferty and Kathy Yaglenski took charge of the Our Lady of Lourdes Springtime in Paris Fashion Show. The women welcomed well over 300 men and women to a high energy event.
Bernadette Raferty and Father Jay Jancarz celebrated the group of about 300 who came together for the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women Fashion Show. Father Jay is the pastor of the Parish and gave the invocation. He looks dapper in his hat.
From left, Lisa VanverWall, owner of Lisa’s Classic Rose on Venice Avenue, showcased clothes from her store as models Meg Mantello, Jackie Briguglio, Michelle Cook, Margaret Ostrowski, Bella Barrientos and Kathy Reis walked the runways. The models showcased travel and evening ware in addition to fun clothes and accessories.
From left, Donna McGinnis, Bernadette Raferty and Kathy Yaglenski took charge of the Our Lady of Lourdes Springtime in Paris Fashion Show. The women welcomed well over 300 men and women to a high energy event.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Jeanne Vagnetti and Nancy Gorski made sure everyone had a chance for the 50/50 raffle. These raffles are always popular and terrific fundraisers.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Bernadette Raferty and Father Jay Jancarz celebrated the group of about 300 who came together for the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women Fashion Show. Father Jay is the pastor of the Parish and gave the invocation. He looks dapper in his hat.
sun PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
From left, Lisa VanverWall, owner of Lisa’s Classic Rose on Venice Avenue, showcased clothes from her store as models Meg Mantello, Jackie Briguglio, Michelle Cook, Margaret Ostrowski, Bella Barrientos and Kathy Reis walked the runways. The models showcased travel and evening ware in addition to fun clothes and accessories.
The Catholic Council of Women of Our Lady of Lourdes decided it would be a “Springtime in Paris” fashion show and luncheon. More than 300 men and women agreed with them and came to a colorful event at the Plantation Golf and Country Club.
Kathy Yaglenski and her team created gift baskets for auction and raffles. The centerpieces were lit-up Eiffel Towers. They kept with their CCW theme for the year, “Raising each other up and accomplishing God’s work together.”
The luncheon included chicken Francese, and the large slice of lemon berry cake got rave reviews.
The fashion show and luncheon was one of several fundraisers for the year. In all, the group raised about $20,000 for service organizations in this community. Another milestone for the group was increasing membership to 140 plus members.
Donna McGinnis, president of CCW of Our Lady of Lourdes, and the fashion show team understand the joy of love and service.
Save the date
This Saturday, April 23, you can celebrate veterans at the Venice High School baseball team’s “Salute to Veterans.”
The event starts at the high school baseball compound with registration and a complimentary dinner at 5. Then veterans will enjoy on-the-field recognition, presentation of colors, the National Anthem, receive a signed game ball, see a ballgame and view fireworks.
Be sure to come and enjoy this spectacular evening. All are welcome.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Father Janusz Jancarz. This pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes parish supports the organizations at his church with his presence and his blessing.
“Faces change every year,” he told the group, “but the needs don’t change.”
He gave the invocation at their “April in Paris” fashion show and luncheon.
While Father Jay ministers to the CCW members spiritually, he values their events and always shows up. The nice thing about Father Jay is he doesn’t just make an appearance; he stays and has fun making everyone feel important.
He understands volunteers are vital. They understand he appreciates their work.
A clear indicator that Father Jay is a fun person is that he always shows up in his trademark hat. He understands the words of Saint Mother Teresa, “To love is to serve.”
Father Jay is one of the pastors who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.