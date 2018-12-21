ENGLEWOOD — Englewood’s Green Street Historic Church and Museum is no longer on Englewood’s Green Street.
In September, during the early morning hours, R.E. Johnson & Sons movers lifted the 90-year-old church onto a trailer, tied down it down securely and inched it from its location on West Green Street to South Indiana Avenue (State Road 776). The 1.1-mile journey took most of the night at around 4 mph.
The church was gently set down at the southeast corner of the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery, its new permanent home.
Workers have completed the new foundation and are grading the area to the church’s new elevation. In October, the steeple — which was removed before the move — was placed atop the church.
Since then, Leo Pfliger Construction, the Englewood contractor overseeing the project for the Historic Society, began digging a retention pond that’s required by Sarasota County. A lot more work needs to be completed — such as landscaping, lighting, a parking area, handicap-accessible ramp, and hook ups to utilities — before the county will issue its certificate of occupancy to the Historical Society.
The church had been Englewood’s first house of worship and sat on property the Historical Society leased from the Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene on West Green Street. The Historical Society bought property at the cemetery so the church can have its “forever home.”
The nonprofit Historical Society raised and set aside $170,000 through donations and grants. Members are continuing their fundraising efforts and need help meeting their goals.
For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com or call 941-473-8491. Donations for the church can be made online or mailed to Lemon Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 1245, Englewood FL 34295.
