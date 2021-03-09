St. Patrick's Day Events
St. Patty’s Day Celebration with Mike Imbasciani

7-10 p.m. March 17. Nino's Bakery & Restaurant, 3078 Cooper St., Punta Gorda. 941-833-8912.

Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration at The Celtic Ray

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 17. Derrick Keane, 2-4 p.m. Clover’s Revenge, 4-6 p.m. Paul Duffy and 8 p.m. Red Elvises. 145 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. https://celticray.net.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Rotonda Elks

Rotonda Elks will be serving a traditional dinner of corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, bread and a delicious dessert on March 17. Cocktails 5-6 p.m. Dinner 6-7 p.m. Music by Dance Fuzion, playing 7-10 p.m. Tickets: $15 per person. Assigned seating. Tickets can be purchased at the Rotonda Elks Lodge, 303 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda West or call 941-697-2710.


Fishermen’s Village St. Patrick’s Day celebration

Acoustic musicians Beth Travers and Dave Signs will play Irish tunes, originals and variety music from noon-4 p.m. March 17 in Center Court. The Calendar Girls dance troup will perform at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. near center court. Bag pipers will be performing in various locations throughout Fishermen’s Village from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Musicians Tim Wechgelaer and Rick Rourke will perform a mix of traditional Irish tunes, originals and sing-a-longs accompanied by guitar and fiddle from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Center Court.

Attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear masks. Fishermen’s Village is at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, For more information, call 941 639-8721 or visit www.fishville.com.

Knights of Columbus St. Patrick’s Dinner/Dance

Dinner at 6 p.m. March 20. Music by The Allegros. 512 Substation Road, Venice. Corned beef, cabbage and fixings. Appetizers at 5 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m. To register, visit epiphanyknights.org or call 941-408-4902.

Having a St. Patrick's Day event? Send the details to letsgo@sun-herald.com.

