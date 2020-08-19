Aboard a guided missile destroyer in the Pacific

Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Derek Bilobram, from Sarasota, right, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Benjamin Williams, from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, man a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93).

 PHOTO BY PETTY OFFICER FIRST CLASS DEVIN LANGER

ABOARD USS CHUNG-HOON — Sarasota native Derek Bilobram is currently a gunner’s mate in the U.S. Navy.

Bilobram is a third class petty officer stationed aboard USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), an Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer.

The Chung-Hoon is named after Gordon Paiʻea Chung-Hoon, a World War II Navy admiral who received the Navy Cross and Silver Star for his service to the United States.

Bilobram was recently photographed manning a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the ship while it was underway in the Pacific Ocean.

