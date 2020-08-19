ABOARD USS CHUNG-HOON — Sarasota native Derek Bilobram is currently a gunner’s mate in the U.S. Navy.
Bilobram is a third class petty officer stationed aboard USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), an Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer.
The Chung-Hoon is named after Gordon Paiʻea Chung-Hoon, a World War II Navy admiral who received the Navy Cross and Silver Star for his service to the United States.
Bilobram was recently photographed manning a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the ship while it was underway in the Pacific Ocean.
