Florida’s 2018 elections weren’t without controversy. Tight races triggered machine and hand recounts in some of the major state races — U.S. Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner. But in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, the elections went off without a hitch, and race results saw the usual assortment of incumbents holding onto their seats and new faces getting a chance to shine.
Who won the state/national races?
U.S. Senate: Rick Scott (R) (def. incumbent Bill Nelson following recount)
Governor: Ron DeSantis (R) (def. Andrew Gillum following recount)
U.S. House District 17: Greg Steube (R) (def. Democrat Allen Ellison. Original Democratic candidate April Freeman died before the election, but it was too late to remove her name from the ballot. Votes for Freeman counted toward her replacement, Ellison.)
State Rep., District 74: James Buchanan (R)
State Attorney, 20th Circuit: Amira Fox (R)
State Senator, District 23: Joe Gruters (R)
State Senator, Distirct 26: Ben Albritton (R)
Who won in Charlotte County?
County Commission, District 4: Incumbent Stephen R. Deutsch (R)
School Board, District 1: Cara Reynolds (nonpartisan race) (Replaces Lee Swift, who retired after 24 years)
Airport Authority, District 4: Incumbent Kathleen Coppola (R)
Punta Gorda City Council, District 2: Debby Carey (def. Rachel Keesling)
Who won in Sarasota County?
County Commission, District 2: Christian Ziegler (R)
County Commission, District 4: Alan Maio (R)
North Port Commission, District 4: Pete Emrich
North Port Commission, District 5: Jill Luke
