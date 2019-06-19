STATE BRIEFS
Man arrested for slapping reporter’s hand at Trump’s rally
ORLANDO (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a man was arrested outside the arena where President Donald Trump made his reelection announcement for trying to slap a cellphone out of a journalist’s hand.
The Orlando Police Department said Wednesday that 51-year-old Daniel Kestner is facing a battery charge for trying to slap the phone out of the hand of Orlando Sentinel reporter Michael Williams.
An arrest report says Williams was filming Kestner arguing with another man outside the Amway Center. In a tweet, Williams said he was recording Kestner, a Trump supporter, being kicked out of the arena Tuesday evening.
In a separate incident, a man was arrested for disorderly conduct about a block from the arena.
Boeing to move space division headquarters to Florida
TITUSVILLE (AP) — Boeing says it is moving the headquarters of its space and launch division to Florida.
The company said Tuesday that it was moving the space division headquarters from Arlington, Virginia, to Titusville on Florida’s Space Coast.
Boeing official Leanne Caret says it makes sense to move Boeing’s space headquarters to Florida, where so much space history has taken place and the company is working on several future launches.
Boeing spokesman Daniel Beck says the company isn’t saying how many jobs will move to Florida, but the number will be small.
Boy, 2, drowns in pool while watched by grandfather
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy drowned in a pool in Florida after getting out of the house while his grandfather went to use the bathroom.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies tried to save Devin Vatter by performing CPR on him after being called to a house in New Port Richey, Florida on Monday.
The Tampa Bay Times reports the boy was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Authorities have not released the name of the grandfather, while the death continues under investigation. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kevin Doll said the paternal grandfather had been caring for the boy, whose father had died.
3 teens killed in causeway crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two teenage brothers and a teenage girl are dead following a crash on a Florida causeway.
A Sarasota police news release says the crash occurred early Wednesday morning on the John Ringling Causeway.
Police say a car occupied by 19-year-old Oscar Flores, 17-year-old Daniel Flores and 15-year-old Isabella Paoletta was traveling west across the bridge when the driver lost control and hit a sidewall and a tree. Investigators say Paoletta was ejected from the sedan, which then caught fire.
Sarasota County firefighters responded. Police say Flores brothers were found dead in the car when the fire was extinguished.
Investigators weren’t immediately sure who was driving the car or what caused the crash.
