WEST VILLAGES — Those looking to take classes at State College of Florida this spring can register on Oct. 1.
SCF recommends that those interested in taking classes during Spring 2019 semester should register as early as possible, according to a release by the college.
Students will have a full schedule of offerings to choose from for the Spring 2019 term.
The college offers a range of classes like music, art, language, literature, science and health profession classes, as well as technology and business.
SCF also offers certificate, associates and bachelors programs for students.
The college also offers a new weekend college option for working adults to get an associates in arts on Friday nights and Saturday at the Lakewood Ranch Campus.
SCF recommends prospective and returning students to look at the course catalog to get a full listing of courses available.
Scholarships and financial aid are available for eligible students who have completed their online Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA.
SCF also offers flexible payment plans to help students pay for college, according to the release.
Those who are interested in learning more about SCF should visit SCF.edu or call the Venice campus at 941-408-1300 with questions. Returning students can begin their Spring 2019 registration by visiting my.scf.edu. Those looking to learn more about the college payment plans can visit mycollegepaymentplans.com/SCF.
