Resentencing rejected in 1972 murders
Nearly five decades after a 56-year-old man and his 88-year-old aunt were slain in Duval County, an appeals court Tuesday rejected arguments that the convicted murderer should be resentenced because he was 17 at the time of the attack.
A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal turned down the appeal by James Curtis Malone, now 66, who is serving a life sentence at Wakulla Correctional Institution. The ruling said the two victims were “brutally murdered” in 1972, with the 56-year-old man, identified by the initials W.J., struck on the back of the head with an ax and stabbed in the temple with an ice pick. The aunt, who is not identified in the ruling, was struck in the head with an ax. The ruling said W.J.’s home was ransacked, and Malone was later found to be wearing W.J.’s jewelry and carrying his wallet. The appeal and ruling Tuesday centered on a series of court decisions during the past decade about life sentences for people who committed crimes as juveniles.
In 2017, Malone argued that he was entitled to resentencing, and a judge appointed a public defender to represent him in a resentencing proceeding. But before such a proceeding was held, prosecutors argued that Malone was no longer entitled to resentencing because of two Florida Supreme Court decisions in 2018 in other cases involving juvenile sentences.
A circuit judge and the Tallahassee-based appeals court turned down Malone’s arguments, with Tuesday’s ruling saying that, under the Supreme Court precedent, he is not entitled to resentencing because he is eligible for the possibility of parole. “Malone concedes that his life sentences afford him the opportunity for parole review,” said the six-page decision, written by Chief Judge Lori Rowe and joined by Judges Brad Thomas and Stephanie Ray. “Because Malone’s sentences are legal and afford him the possibility of parole, the trial court’s order denying his motion for resentencing does not result in a manifest injustice.”
Feds continue to pick up COVID-19 tab
In a boost for Florida and other states, the Biden administration on Tuesday issued a memorandum extending through the end of the year a move by the federal government to fully fund COVID-19 disaster costs.
The federal government, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, generally covers 75% of costs associated with responding to disasters or emergencies, while states absorb the other 25%. But according to the federal government “when conditions warrant” and if authorized by the president, 100% federal funding may be available “for a limited time.” Biden issued a similar memo in January after first taking office. In that memo, he upped federal funding of FEMA to 100%, retroactively applying it to January 2020, when the pandemic was in its early stages. Biden provided full federal funding through Sept. 30. The memorandum issued by Biden on Tuesday extends the 100% funding through Dec. 31.
The National Governors Association issued a statement praising the extension, pointing to such things as National Guard costs in helping with the pandemic. “With the increasing infection rates and hospitalization due to the COVID-19 delta variant, and the possibility of other variants to emerge, continued federal support is critical to combating this pandemic,” the governors association said in a news release.
More Time Needed in Domestic Violence Agency Talks
Negotiators need more time to try to reach a settlement in the state’s attempt to recoup millions of dollars paid to former leaders of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, according to court documents. Mediation began in January, putting several lawsuits on hold as lawyers for the state, the non-profit coalition, its former CEO Tiffany Carr and insurance companies tried to resolve the litigation. Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Department of Children and Families in March 2020 filed lawsuits against the coalition, its former board of directors and Carr after reports that Carr received compensation of at least $7.5 million over a three-year period.
In all, at least a half-dozen lawsuits have been filed, including two involving insurance companies balking at covering defense fees and costs for the organization and its former executives. Leon County Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey last fall ordered mediation and set a Feb. 28 deadline for the talks to conclude. Dempsey later issued extensions, giving the parties until Aug. 19 to file a report on the status of the negotiations. A mediation session was held July 9, lawyers for the coalition told the judge in a report filed Thursday.
A judge last year appointed a receiver to represent the coalition, which in the past was in charge of dispersing more than $46 million a year in state, federal and private funds to domestic violence shelters throughout Florida. Thursday’s report came in a lawsuit filed by the coalition against Hanover Insurance Co. and Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, which each issued one-year policies to the coalition effective Dec. 19, 2019, according to court documents. Both liability policies included coverage for “defense expenses and the amount the insured is legally obligated to pay as a result of a claim,” according to excerpts of the contracts included in the coalition’s complaint. Hanover filed a federal lawsuit in March 2020 asking a judge to rule that the insurer is not responsible for the coalition’s expenses. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle dismissed Hanover’s lawsuit, finding that the matter should be resolved in state court. The insurer has appealed Hinkle’s decision.
