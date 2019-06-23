Woman dies after getting tangled in city bus
MAYPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman has been killed after somehow getting entangled with a bus while exiting at her stop.
Investigators say the accident happened Saturday in Mayport involving a Jacksonville Transit Authority bus. The woman in her 50s wasn’t immediately identified but authorities say she lived in the area.
The transit authority issued a statement saying it is cooperating in the investigation and that safety and security for customers and employees are paramount concerns.
The Florida Times-Union reported that sections of a street in Mayport were closed and traffic rerouted as part of the investigation.
No other details were immediately available.
Man acquitted of attempted murder by electrocution
BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a Florida man of attempted murder in what investigators called a plot to electrocute his estranged wife by rigging their front door with wires.
The Daytona Beach News Journal reported Saturday that a jury did convict 33-year-old Michael Wilson of stealing a gun from the home and of misdemeanor attempted battery against Ashley Wilson, who was pregnant at the time.
Prosecutors said the December 2017 scheme involved rigging a makeshift electrical conduit at their home. Ashley Wilson never touched the door and became suspicious when he told her not to let their daughter near it.
Michael Wilson testified he set up the trap because video surveillance cameras were missing. He faces up to six years in prison when sentenced in August.
Deputy wounded in foot during accidental shooting
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy is recovering after he was accidentally shot in the foot when a gun fell to the ground and discharged.
The Naples Daily News reports that Collier County deputies were responded to a disturbance at a house when the homeowner asked that they take an old .22-caliber rifle out of the residence.
Investigators say one deputy leaned the weapon against a patrol car, but it fell over and fired a bullet into his foot.
The sheriff’s office reports that the deputy is in good condition. His name was not immediately released.
No one else was injured.
1 killed in shootout with 50+ bullets fired
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One man has died and another was wounded in a shootout that police in Florida say involved the firing of at least 50 shots.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday the search was on for suspects in what they described as a gun battle that broke out around 6 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the shootout involved multiple weapons of different calibers.
The identities of the men who were killed and wounded were not immediately released. A bullet-riddled car was found abandoned at a nearby gas station.
The Florida Times-Union reports that authorities are searching for at least two suspects. They also say more people may have been wounded because of the number of shots fired.
Boy Scouts, trucker escape serious injury in fiery crash
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a group of Boy Scouts and a tractor-trailer driver escaped serious injury in a fiery crash along Florida’s Turnpike.
A Florida Highway Patrol report says seven Boy Scouts and four adults were returning from a camping trip Saturday when their vehicle collided with the tractor-trailer carrying produce near Okeechobee. The Boy Scout group and the truck driver managed to get out before the tractor-trailer burst into flames.
Authorities say one child and one adult suffered slight injuries. Both were treated and released from a local hospital. The Turnpike’s southbound lanes were closed for hours.
The FHP report released Sunday says the tractor-trailer struck the Boy Scout vehicle from behind.
The Boy Scouts of America released a statement thanking first responders and expressing relief no one was seriously injured.
Girl, 9, dies in crash of ATV driven by 11-year-old
PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old Florida girl was killed when an ATV driven by an 11-year-old girl crashed.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the girls were in a Can-Am Commander ATV on Saturday when it overturned in Plant City. The sheriff’s office described the vehicle as similar to a dune buggy.
Officials say the 9-year-old was ejected when the driver attempted to turn the ATV around. The 11-year-old suffered minor injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.