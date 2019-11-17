Boy, 7, in bicycle killed in hit-and-run crash
OCALA — Authorities in Florida say a 7-year-old boy was struck and killed riding his bicycle by a hit-and-run teenage driver who was later arrested.
The Ocala Star Banner reports Bryce Benson was riding his bicycle in the Florida Highlands, near Ocala when a 17-year-old driver struck him.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the car was traveling east on a road while Bryce was riding west, when they collided Friday. The teen did not stop afterward, went home and called his grandfather, who called 911.
Firefighters found the boy lying on the roadway. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
The teenager was arrested and appeared Saturday before a judge, who ordered him to be held in juvenile detention.
Walmart worker fatally shot while on break behind store
PINELLAS PARK — Authorities say a Walmart employee was targeted and killed while taking a break behind a Florida store.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the shooting occurred Friday near the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Pinellas Park.
Police say the man in his early 20s was hanging out behind the store when two men in a white car pulled up, got out and opened fire.
Walmart released a statement saying they were assisting law enforcement however possible.
Surveillance cameras on the corner of the building apparently recorded the incident. No arrests were immediate reported.
Man gets 8 years for fatal hate-crime attack
WEST PALM BEACH — A Florida man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the hate-crime beating death of a Guatemalan man.
The Palm Beach Post reports that 22-year-old Jesse Harris pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated battery while committing evidence of prejudice. He had been facing a first-degree murder charge.
Authorities say Harris, his brother David Harris and Austin Taggart attacked 18-year-old Onesimo Marcelino Lopez-Ramos in April 2015. Prosecutors say the group was prowling Jupiter streets, specifically targeting someone of Guatemalan heritage.
Investigators say Lopez-Ramos died after his skull was cracked with an ax by David Harris.
David Harris was sentenced to life in prison last year after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder.
Taggart received 20 years last week after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery while committing evidence of prejudice.
Flight attendant charged with having gun in carry-on bag
ORLANDO — Authorities say security officers found a loaded handgun in a flight attendant’s carry-on bag at a Florida airport.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that 28-year-old Joseph Brozyna was arrested Thursday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a firearm in a prohibited place.
Police say the Frontier Airlines flight attendant was passing through security at Orlando International Airport when Transportation Security Administration agents found the .40 caliber pistol. An arrested report says Brozyna acknowledged that the gun was his. He told police he recently went on a road trip with his gun in the bag and forgot to remove it.
Officials say Brozyna’s concealed carry permit had been suspended.
Frontier Airlines says Brozyna has been suspended.
Brozyna is free on $2,750 bail. Jail records don’t list an attorney.
