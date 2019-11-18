Walmart worker fatally shot while on break behind store
PINELLAS PARK — Authorities say a Walmart employee was targeted and killed while taking a break behind a Florida store.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the shooting occurred Friday near the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Pinellas Park.
Police say the man in his early 20s was hanging out behind the store when two men in a white car pulled up, got out and opened fire.
Walmart released a statement saying they were assisting law enforcement however possible.
Surveillance cameras on the corner of the building apparently recorded the incident. No arrests were immediate reported.
Man gets 8 years for fatal hate-crime attack
WEST PALM BEACH — A Florida man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the hate-crime beating death of a Guatemalan man.
The Palm Beach Post reports that 22-year-old Jesse Harris pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated battery while committing evidence of prejudice. He had been facing a first-degree murder charge.
Authorities say Harris, his brother David Harris and Austin Taggart attacked 18-year-old Onesimo Marcelino Lopez-Ramos in April 2015. Prosecutors say the group was prowling Jupiter streets, specifically targeting someone of Guatemalan heritage.
Investigators say Lopez-Ramos died after his skull was cracked with an ax by David Harris.
David Harris was sentenced to life in prison last year after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder.
Taggart received 20 years last week after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery while committing evidence of prejudice.
Flight attendant charged with having gun in carry-on bag
ORLANDO — Authorities say security officers found a loaded handgun in a flight attendant’s carry-on bag at a Florida airport.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that 28-year-old Joseph Brozyna was arrested Thursday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a firearm in a prohibited place.
Police say the Frontier Airlines flight attendant was passing through security at Orlando International Airport when Transportation Security Administration agents found the .40 caliber pistol. An arrested report says Brozyna acknowledged that the gun was his. He told police he recently went on a road trip with his gun in the bag and forgot to remove it.
Officials say Brozyna’s concealed carry permit had been suspended.
Frontier Airlines says Brozyna has been suspended.
Brozyna is free on $2,750 bail. Jail records don’t list an attorney.
Florida officer accused of pulling gun on his Lyft driver
ORLANDO — Authorities say a Florida sheriff deputy was arrested on suspicion he pointed a gun at a Lyft driver who had taken him home.
The Orlando Sentinel reports Orange County Sheriff Deputy Troy Heyer was suspended without pay as he faces a charge of aggravated assault with firearm.
The arrest affidavit said the driver of the ride-sharing company told the Orlando police that after dropping off Heyer at home, he was writing a report to Lyft when Heyer came out and pointed a gun asking him what he was doing there. The driver drove away and called police.
The affidavit said Heyer smelled of alcohol.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina called the criminal allegations “very serious” and said they will be thoroughly investigated, and the results will be made public.
