I was caught off-guard with the #1 story this week but realized that the headline alone probably came as a shock to our readers -- so much so that this short story was read literally tens of thousands of times in a day or two.
The headline said, "DeSantis declares state of emergency for Charlotte County." This was something the governor did after that tornado touched down in Charlotte County and damaged homes -- some severely.
When I saw this story on our Website, I thought, "Oh, this is something the governor does after something like this happens. It frees up resources and also allows people to apply for special emergency loans."
But the general public doesn't know that. When you see a headline that says the governor is declaring a state of emergency in your county, it comes as a shock.
I suspect the headline alone was responsible for most of the views this story got. You can read the full story at:
OK, on with the rest of the Top Five:
#2: Investigation underway after man injured on road
OK, this is one of those bizarre stories that got shared across social media because, well, it's rather bizarre.
An accident of sorts happened at Gillot Boulevard and McCall Road in Englewood. Authorities initially reported that a man had jumped out of a red Cadillac, causing severe injuries to himself.
Jumped out? Why? The man was taken to a hospital, so he likely wasn't in any condition to talk at the time.
Meanwhile, traffic was diverted for hours. And we have learned that when traffic is diverted because of a major accident, people get to work or get home and then sign on to YourSun.com to see what happened.
You can read the story at:
#3: Man dies after jumping from moving car Saturday
Sadly, the man at the center of the #2 story passed away. Deputies said they learned that he actually jumped from a moving car that had three other people in it.
To read the short update on this story, visit:
#4: Man fires dozens of shots toward Celtic Ray
OK, this is scary. A man who was inside the Celtic Ray in Punta Gorda left upset -- so much so that he drove by and shot dozens -- yes, dozens of times -- at the business.
"I wouldn't call him a patron -- he came in noticeably aggressive," Celtic Ray co-owner Max Doyle said. "Our security escorted him outside and thought they diffused the situation, but he drove down Marion Avenue and from his vehicle began to shoot from out of his window."
Miraculously, nobody got hit by the bullets.
"Four or five hit the pub, and two went into the office and through two rooms, hitting a very popular area where I usually stand," Doyle said.
To read all the details of this very dangerous incident, visit:
#5: Arrest warrant issued in Celtic Ray shooting
It makes sense that the story coming in at #5 is the follow-up to the story at #4.
Authorities were able to figure out the identity of the suspected shooter outside Celtic Ray.
Carlos Colon-Parrilla, 28, who has addresses listed in both Lakeland and Fort Myers, is believed to have fled the area, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.
Police also believe he used an AR-15-style rifle when shooting at the Celtic Ray -- an idea many on social media talked about, as well.
To read the follow-up details of this incident, visit:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
