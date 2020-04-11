TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced this week new efforts to improve access for Florida residents trying to use the Reemployment Assistance program.
Because of COVID-19, “historic increases” in residents have been filing for assistance, according to a news release from DEO. An executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis told agencies “to take all necessary actions to improve the Reemployment Assistance program.”
“I want to thank Gov. DeSantis for providing my agency with the resources needed to assist Floridians as quickly as possible,” said Ken Lawson, executive director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, in a news release. “It is imperative that my team can provide multiple avenues to Floridians who have lost their jobs and been impacted by COVID-19. We are all hands-on deck throughout the state working with every state agency and resource we have, and we will not rest until the issues are resolved.”
The news release notes Floridians who can’t use a computer will have paper Reemployment Assistance applications available.
CareerSource locations will be provide paper applications, it said. Visit www.CareerSourceFlorida.com for information and center locations.
For those with computers, download applications at FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19. Once completed, send them to:
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
P.O. Box 5350
Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350
“The work search and work registration requirements so individuals filing for Reemployment Assistance are not required to register in Employ Florida or submit information on a biweekly basis regarding the employers that they contacted each week while the state mitigates the spread of COVID-19,” the news release states.
DEO is working with the Department of Management Services to enhance the online application system called CONNECT.
DEO added 72 new servers to increase capacity so it can handle 120,000 simultaneously.
“This allows for greater capacity than the 20,000 simultaneous connections that the system has been experiencing recently,” the news release states. “An additional 10 servers are being installed to assist the CONNECT system this week.”
“Governor DeSantis is bringing all resources to the table to respond to an unprecedented volume of need,” said
Jonathan R. Satter, secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services, credited DeSantis with “bringing all resources to the table to respond to an unprecedented volume of need.
“Our DMS team is committed to supporting DEO in getting Floridians the assistance they desperately need at this time. We will continue to allocate the technical and personnel resources necessary to provide Floridians the level of service they expect and deserve,” Satter said.
DeSantis, in the news release, is said to be supporting DEO by “making resources available to assist with helping more Floridians as quickly as possible.”
The Florida Department of Revenue has added DEO nearly 600 new workers to help process Reemployment Assistance applications. Along with them, more than 2,300 state workers are volunteering to take calls, answer emails and process applications, the news release states.
“The Department of Revenue is eager to assist the Department of Economic Opportunity in verifying the applications for Reemployment Assistance during this statewide health emergency. DOR has nearly 600 experienced employees who are ready to mobilize for this all-hands-on-deck effort,” said Jim Zingale, with the Florida Department of Revenue.
For more information, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.