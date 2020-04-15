TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity recently announced new efforts to improve access for Florida residents trying to use the Reemployment Assistance program.
Because of COVID-19, there have been “historic increases” in residents filing for assistance, according to a news release from DEO. An executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis told agencies “to take all necessary actions to improve the Reemployment Assistance program.”
The news release notes that Floridians who can’t use a computer will have paper Reemployment Assistance applications available.
CareerSource locations will provide paper applications. Visit www.CareerSourceFlorida.com for information and center locations.
For those with computers, download applications at FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19. Once completed, send them to:
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
P.O. Box 5350
Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350
The work search and work registration requirements are designed so individuals filing for Reemployment Assistance are not required to register in Employ Florida or submit information on a biweekly basis regarding the employers that they contacted each week while the state mitigates the spread of COVID-19.
DEO is working with the Department of Management Services to enhance the online application system called CONNECT.
DEO added 72 new servers to increase capacity so it can handle 120,000 applications simultaneously.
This allows for greater capacity than the 20,000 simultaneous connections that the system has been experiencing recently. An additional 10 servers are being installed to assist the CONNECT system.
The Florida Department of Revenue has added nearly 600 DEO workers to help process Reemployment Assistance applications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.