TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity recently announced new efforts to improve access for Florida residents trying to use the Reemployment Assistance program.

Because of COVID-19, there have been “historic increases” in residents filing for assistance, according to a news release from DEO. An executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis told agencies “to take all necessary actions to improve the Reemployment Assistance program.”

The news release notes that Floridians who can’t use a computer will have paper Reemployment Assistance applications available.

CareerSource locations will provide paper applications. Visit www.CareerSourceFlorida.com for information and center locations.

For those with computers, download applications at FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19. Once completed, send them to:

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

P.O. Box 5350

Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350

The work search and work registration requirements are designed so individuals filing for Reemployment Assistance are not required to register in Employ Florida or submit information on a biweekly basis regarding the employers that they contacted each week while the state mitigates the spread of COVID-19.

DEO is working with the Department of Management Services to enhance the online application system called CONNECT.

DEO added 72 new servers to increase capacity so it can handle 120,000 applications simultaneously.

This allows for greater capacity than the 20,000 simultaneous connections that the system has been experiencing recently. An additional 10 servers are being installed to assist the CONNECT system.

The Florida Department of Revenue has added nearly 600 DEO workers to help process Reemployment Assistance applications.

