SARASOTA — The Florida Department of Education is using parent surveys to determine how well the Sarasota County School District is serving students with special needs.
The ESE Parent Survey will be available until May 31.
Each year, the Florida Department of Education surveys parents of children with individual educational plans to assess their school's approach to partnering with the child's family and promoting family involvement in the child’s education, according to a district news release.
All states must collect this data as part of their State Performance Plan, as required under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, the release said.
Parents can complete the survey online by visiting http://www.esesurvey.com. They can also request a paper copy from their child’s school.
Parents with questions can contact Kim Seth, FDLRS Parent Services Specialist, at 941-927-9000, ext. 32234 or Kim.Seth@SarasotaCountySchools.net.
