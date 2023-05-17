Stay informed

Weather apps and Wireless Emergency Alerts can help keep you informed about the weather.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Various weather and news apps on your electronic devices can keep you informed about dangerous weather conditions There also are Wireless Emergency Alerts that can be broadcast by the Commercial Mobile Alert System:

Imminent threat alerts typically are issued by the National Weather Service; these would include tornado, flash flooding, ice storm and blizzard warnings. WEA messages may look like a text or appear over your home screen.


   
