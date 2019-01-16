CORRECTION CORRECTION

WHERE TO GOLF These are golf courses listed in select areas on pga.com. The site provides price ranges for public courses from less expensive $, to more expensive $$$$. Some courses listed as private may be semi-private. ENGLEWOOD -Boca Royale Golf & Country Club 1601 Englewood Rd Englewood, Florida 34223-1856 -Lemon Bay Golf Club 9600 Eagle Preserve Dr Englewood, Florida 34224-9172 -Myakka Pines Golf Club, Blue 2550 S River Rd Englewood, Florida 34223-3962 -Myakka Pines Golf Club, Red 2550 S River Rd Englewood, Florida 34223-3962 -Myakka Pines Golf Club, White 2550 S River Rd Englewood, Florida 34223-3962 -Oyster Creek Golf Club 6651 Oriole Blvd Englewood, Florida 34224-3901 PORT CHARLOTTE -Riverwood Golf Club 4100 Riverwood Dr Port Charlotte, Florida 33953-5655 -Duffy's Golf Center 12455 S Access Rd Port Charlotte, Florida 33981-6206 -Kings Gate Golf Club 24000 Rampart Blvd Port Charlotte, Florida 33980-2738 -Maple Leaf Golf and Country Club 2100 Kings Hwy Port Charlotte, Florida 33980-4258 -Port Charlotte Golf Club 22400 Gleneagles Ter Port Charlotte, Florida 33952-5628 NORTH PORT -Bobcat Trail Golf Club 1350 Bobcat Trail North Port, Florida 34288-8606 -Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, Creek 9 5301 Heron Creek Blvd North Port, Florida 34287-2342 -Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, Marsh 9 5301 Heron Creek Blvd North Port, Florida 34287-2342 -Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, Oaks 9 5301 Heron Creek Blvd North Port, Florida 34287-2342 -Sabal Trace Golf & Country Club 5456 Greenwood Ave North Port, Florida 34287-3107 PUNTA GORDA -Blue Heron Pines Golf Course 29200 Jones Loop Rd Punta Gorda, Florida 33950 -Burnt Store Golf and Activity Club, Heron 24315 Vincent Ave Punta Gorda, Florida 33955-4696 -Burnt Store Golf and Activity Club, Osprey 24315 Vincent Ave Punta Gorda, Florida 33955-4696 -Burnt Store Golf and Activity Club, Pelican 24315 Vincent Ave Punta Gorda, Florida 33955-4696 -Deep Creek Golf Club 1260 San Cristobal Ave Punta Gorda, Florida 33983-6238 -Saint Andrews South Golf Club 1901 Deborah Dr Punta Gorda, Florida 33950-8137 -Seminole Lakes Country Club 26200 Stillwater Cir Punta Gorda, Florida 33955-4731 -Twin Isles Country Club 301 Madrid Blvd Punta Gorda, Florida 33950-7917 ROTONDA WEST -Pinemoor West Golf Club 80 Clubhouse Rd Rotonda West, Florida 33947-2008 -Rotonda Golf & Country Club Long Marsh Golf Club, Long Marsh 20 White Marsh Rd Rotonda West, Florida 33947-2181 -Rotonda Golf & Country Club Long Marsh Golf Club, Pine Valley 20 White Marsh Rd Rotonda West, Florida 33947-2181 -Rotonda Golf & Country Club Long Marsh Golf Club, White Marsh 20 White Marsh Rd Rotonda West, Florida 33947-2181 -Rotonda Golf & Country Club The Hills Course 100 Rotonda Cir Rotonda West, Florida 33947-2242 -Rotonda Golf & Country Club The Links Course 4055 Cape Haze Dr Rotonda West, Florida 33947-2313 -Rotonda Golf & Country Club The Palms Course 266 Rotonda Cir Rotonda West, Florida 33947-2149 LAKEWOOD RANCH -Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, Country Club East 7650 Legacy Blvd Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202-2418 -Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, Cypress Links 7650 Legacy Blvd Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202-2418 -Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, King's Dunes 7650 Legacy Blvd Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202-2418 -Legacy Golf Club 8255 Legacy Blvd Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202-2514 LAKE SUZY -Kingsway Country Club 13625 SW Kingsway Cir Lake Suzy, Florida 34269-8731 VENICE -Bird Bay Executive Golf Club 602 Bird Bay Dr W Venice, Florida 34285-8020 -Capri Isle Golf Club 849 Capri Isles Blvd Venice, Florida 34292-2201 -Jacaranda West Country Club 1901 Jacaranda Blvd Venice, Florida 34293-2019 -Lake Venice Golf Club, Lake Venice 1 1801 Harbor Dr S Venice, Florida 34285-3707 -Lake Venice Golf Club, Lake Venice 2 1801 Harbor Dr S Venice, Florida 34285-3707 -Lake Venice Golf Club, Lake Venice 3 1801 Harbor Dr S Venice, Florida 34285-3707 -Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club, Hatchett Creek 499 Derbyshire Dr Venice, Florida 34285-5682 -Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club, Meadows 499 Derbyshire Dr Venice, Florida 34285-5682 -Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club, Preserve 499 Derbyshire Dr Venice, Florida 34285-5682 -Plantation Golf & Country Club, Bobcat 500 Rockley Blvd Venice, Florida 34293-4300 -Plantation Golf & Country Club, Panther 500 Rockley Blvd Venice, Florida 34293-4300 -Sarasota National Golf Club 25510 National Blvd Venice, Florida 34293-8858 -The Venice Golf and Country Club 250 Venice Golf Club Dr Venice, Florida 34292-3146 -Venice East Golf Club 107 E Venice Ave Venice, Florida 34285-1925 -Waterford Golf Club, Gleneagles 1454 Gleneagles Dr Venice, Florida 34292-4308 -Waterford Golf Club, Sawgrass 1454 Gleneagles Dr Venice, Florida 34292-4308 -Waterford Golf Club, Turnberry 1454 Gleneagles Dr Venice, Florida 34292-4308 -Venetian Golf and River Club 103 Pesaro Dr North Venice, Florida 34275 ARCADIA -Arcadia Golf Course 1769 Livingston Road Arcadia, Florida 34266 -Live Oak Golf Club & RV Park 12865 SW Highway 17 Arcadia, Florida 34269-4498 -Sunnybreeze Golf Course, Breeze 8135 SW Sunnybreeze Rd Arcadia, Florida 34269-6703 -Sunnybreeze Golf Course, Championship 8135 SW Sunnybreeze Rd Arcadia, Florida 34269-6703 Kingsway Country Club Established in 1976, Kingsway Country Club offers a Par 72, 18-hole championship golf course designed by golf course architect Ron Garl, as well as an 18,000 square foot clubhouse − including pro shop, dining and event facilities. The club was renovated in 2005 due to damage caused by Hurricane Charley. More renovations are going to be in store for the property since Allegiant Travel Company purchased it in July 2018. The club will be operated in conjunction with the company’s planned Sunseeker Resort along Charlotte Harbor. ADDRESS: 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy, FL 34269

Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club Designed by former PGA Champion, Bob Tway, and architect Lee Singletary, the course is a rewarding challenge for players of all skill levels. Charlotte Harbor National was purchased by Rich and Ellen Smith. Since the Smiths have taken over in June 2017, the course has undergone a facelift, including renovating the entire clubhouse, total redesign of the golf shop and restaurant, a total bunker renovation, complimentary bottles of water on the course and new Yamaha Golf Cars with GPS. ADDRESS: 1350 Bobcat Trail, North Port, FL 34288

St. Andrews South Golf Club A private golf club, St. Andrews offers 18 holes of championship golf, a classic clubhouse overlooking the golf course, fully stocked pro-shop, complete practice facilities, league play and many special social events, located in the heart of Punta Gorda Isles. St. Andrews South Golf Club is a non-equity private golf club and one of the oldest established clubs in the area. It was founded in 1980 for the purpose of developing a golf course for its limited membership. With four sets of tees, the par 71 course provides a challenge for players of all levels and includes driving range, chipping, putting and short game areas. ADDRESS: 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

"I think most of our members are very pleased because we were able to upgrade the (Kingsway) course, and they (Allegiant Travel Company) were able to make a lot of improvements and that was good for everybody because the course was on a downhill trajectory," said club member John Peterson. "This is a wonderful layout and with the right amount of maintenance it could be a really special place." Pull Quote

Top 12 Golf Destinations in Fla. for number of courses Naples − 92 The Villages − 51 Boca Raton − 38 Fort Myers − 37 Sarasota − 29 Orlando − 29 West Palm Beach − 26 Jacksonville − 23 Delray Beach − 21 Bradenton − 21 Bonita Springs − 21 Vero Beach − 20 -SOURCE: 2019 PGA/Turner Sports Interactive. www.pga.com