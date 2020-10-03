SARASOTA – Suncoast Technical College is joining the Florida Department of Education for workforce education initiative to “raise awareness of short-term career and technical education programs,” it said in a news release.
“Get There Florida” highlights the key benefits of the programs available locally in Sarasota, and to all Floridians statewide.
“As the Director of STC, I am pleased to see the state is placing an increasing value on career technical training by creating this one-stop-shop, state-wide career development resource,” said Ron DiPillo, executive director of STC.
“CTE” is “a critical component in preparing individuals for occupations important to Florida’s economic development,” the news release said.
Programs are organized into 17 career paths geared toward middle, high and district technical schools, along with the Florida College System.
“‘Get There’ accelerates student success, preparing them for their future and ensuring a talented workforce,” said Kathy Hebda, chancellor of the Florida College System. “With 28 state colleges and 48 technical colleges and centers spanning the state, there is a program for everyone. Whether you’ve recently experienced job loss, graduated high school or are simply looking for a career change or opportunity to stack your credentials into a degree – we want to help you ‘Get There’.”
Programs include:
Auto service technologies
Plumbing, HVAC and electrical
Nursing
Culinary arts
“The wide-ranging effects of COVID-19 are just beginning to be realized across our state’s workforce,” said Henry Mack, chancellor for Career, Technical and Adult Education. “This initiative was born from the need to match those seeking reemployment or advancement in the workplace with employers whose products and services either facilitate relief and response to the COVID-19 disruption or are not susceptible to disruption.”
For more information, visit www.GetThereFL.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.