STC Practical Nursing Graduation (2).JPG (copy)

Dariyana Ford, 11, receives the honor to pin her mother, Dequan Ford, during the ceremony in 2019 at STC North Port.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA – Suncoast Technical College is joining the Florida Department of Education for workforce education initiative to “raise awareness of short-term career and technical education programs,” it said in a news release.

“Get There Florida” highlights the key benefits of the programs available locally in Sarasota, and to all Floridians statewide.

“As the Director of STC, I am pleased to see the state is placing an increasing value on career technical training by creating this one-stop-shop, state-wide career development resource,” said Ron DiPillo, executive director of STC.

“CTE” is “a critical component in preparing individuals for occupations important to Florida’s economic development,” the news release said.

Programs are organized into 17 career paths geared toward middle, high and district technical schools, along with the Florida College System.

“‘Get There’ accelerates student success, preparing them for their future and ensuring a talented workforce,” said Kathy Hebda, chancellor of the Florida College System. “With 28 state colleges and 48 technical colleges and centers spanning the state, there is a program for everyone. Whether you’ve recently experienced job loss, graduated high school or are simply looking for a career change or opportunity to stack your credentials into a degree – we want to help you ‘Get There’.”

Programs include:

Auto service technologies

Plumbing, HVAC and electrical

Nursing

Culinary arts

“The wide-ranging effects of COVID-19 are just beginning to be realized across our state’s workforce,” said Henry Mack, chancellor for Career, Technical and Adult Education. “This initiative was born from the need to match those seeking reemployment or advancement in the workplace with employers whose products and services either facilitate relief and response to the COVID-19 disruption or are not susceptible to disruption.”

For more information, visit www.GetThereFL.com.

