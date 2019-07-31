Broadway Palm presents a tale as old as time, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
Bring the entire family as this magical tale comes to life on stage with unforgettable characters, astonishing sets and costumes, and a spectacular score. Be Our Guest as we step into the enchanted world of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
The classic tale as old as time tells of Belle, a young woman in a small town, and a beast, who is really a young prince under a spell. If the beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. Time is running out and if the beast doesn’t learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed forever. The spirited, headstrong Belle enters the beast’s castle after he imprisons her father and with the help of his enchanted servants, Belle begins to draw the cold-hearted beast out of his isolation. See all your favorite characters including Mrs. Potts, Cogsworth, Lumiere and more! The beloved songs include “Be Our Guest,” “Belle,” “Something There” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
Be Our Guest for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” playing now through Aug. 10 at Broadway Palm. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $45 to $70 with group prices available. There is a summer special and tickets for anyone 18 and under are $20 for the meal and the show. Tickets can be reserved by calling 239-278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Blvd., in Fort Myers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.