Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 92F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.