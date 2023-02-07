SARASOTA — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube didn't make Tuesday’s State of the Union as he continues to recover from a 25-foot fall that ended with him in an intensive care unit.
But he sent an honored guest.
Darrell Woodie witnessed Steube’s fall Jan. 18 after a branch from a tree Steube had been cutting took out Steube’s ladder and tossed the congressman 25 feet to the ground. Woodie rushed to his aid, calling 911 and staying with him until paramedics arrived to the Sarasota residence.
Steube called it a “privilege” to designate Woodie as his official guest to represent the region.
“Woodie is an upstanding citizen of our community and the epitome of a Good Samaritan – I know he was guided by the Holy Spirit the day he witnessed my accident and sprang into action,” the news release stated.
Steube spoke of Woodie staying with him. Some of their conversation was heard on a 911 call as Steube tried to understand what had happened that left him with a fractured pelvis, punctured lung and torn neck ligaments.
Steube spent three nights in Sarasota Memorial Hospital and is now recovering at his Sarasota home.
“In the weeks since my accident, Woodie has become a great friend to our family, and we will always be grateful to him,” Steube states in the news release.
Woodie graduated from Manatee High School. He has been a part-time field representative for U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and works for Amazon through locally owned Pinnacle Express Delivery, the news release noted.
The news release notes he also assists with community causes for back-to-school assistance and helping give out toys and turkeys to those in need during Christmas.
“It is an honor to receive an invitation to attend the State of the Union address in Washington D.C. as the guest of Congressman Steube,” Woodie stated in the news release. “I am wishing Rep. Steube a speedy recovery from his injuries and glad to count him as a friend.”
