Greg Steube (copy)

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube.

 FILE PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON

VENICE — Calling it "one of my highest honors as a member of Congress," U.S. Rep. Greg Steube announced his U.S. service academy nominations.

He's recommending 17 students from the five counties in the 17th Congressional District to four of the country's service academies: the U.S. Military Academy; the U.S. Naval Academy; the U.S. Air Force Academy; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, a news release states.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments