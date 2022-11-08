SARASOTA - U.S. Rep. Greg Steube will continue to be the region's congressman after a Tuesday night victory.
Steube defeated newcomer Andrea Doria Kale, with early results showing about a 10-point disparity.
The 17th Congressional District seat they fought for covers all of Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Theodore "Pink Tie" Murray, a no-party affiliated candidate, was a very distant third.
"Well, you know, all of Florida is screwed," Kale said Tuesday night. "The Democrats were down 5 percent early (Tuesday) in early voting...it's a totally red state now."
Kale said the Florida Democratic party needs a "change in leadership," saying she's believed that since working with it in 2016.
"They need to find (Barack) Obama's people and hire them," she said. "He was the only one who could get it done statewide."
Kale said she "knew it was over before it started" on Tuesday when she saw the lack of enthusiasm among Democrats. She also understood Hurricane Ian's damage took a personal toll on her house. She called her North Port resident a "shell of a house" now.
"It took three weeks out of my campaign," she said. "I was actually getting some momentum."
Kale said she may seek the congressional seat again in two years.
"But it's not official," she said. "First I have to get my home put back together again."
Steube sent out a message to his supporters via email late Tuesday.
"Now that the results are in, I wanted you to be among the first to know: Florida’s 17th Congressional District is staying red," he wrote. "I’m honored to have won re-election, and it’s all thanks to the support of patriots like you."
He stated he'll fight the "radical left's agenda" in the 118th Congress.
"Floridians know I’ll always fight for our America First values in Washington. You can count on me to defend our freedoms and liberties every step of the way," he stated. "I won’t let you down."
In DeSoto County, U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin defeated Keith R. Hayden Jr. to return to Congress for the 18th Congressional District, which now includes DeSoto County after redistricting. Franklin formerly represented the 15th Congressional District.
Hayden was a no party affiliated candidate for the office whose website noted he was a "strong conservative" for the congressional seat. No Democrat ran in that race.
