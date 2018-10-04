With red tide still wreaking havoc on our shores, many locals have banded together through faith to pray and search for a solution to the bloom’s massive kills and economic devastation.
At Laishley Park in Punta Gorda last week, concerned community members Becca and Craig Hill joined forces with Pastor Sammie Brooks from Island Fellowship Church to lead an intimate group in a hopeful journey towards healing.
“Our waters are a beautiful, wonderful gift and we’re saddened by it being hurt,” said Craig Hill.
“Sammie was our pastor years back and still a good friend, so we really wanted him to be a part of this and offer his guidance.”
Island Fellowship Church is located on Don Pedro Island, a barrier island just past Rotonda West in Cape Haze and hit hard by the effects of red tide. The area is not only home to popular tourist destination Palm Island Resort, it is also frequented by sea turtles for nesting and hatching, as well as countless other Florida natives.
“It’s been a real shame to see all the dead wildlife on our beaches,” Brooks said.
Hill added: “There’s been a significant impact on barrier islands in terms of fishing, restaurants and hotels. That’s their livelihood and they’re losing it.”
“Government officials, professors, scientists are all working on it but there’s still not really a solution. With all that brainpower and still the inability to fix the problem, we decided to go straight to the Creator.”
Around 10 people came out to the early morning prayer circle to send healing energy into the atmosphere and ask for assistance.
“One woman actually said she was praying for the lives of all the fish and wildlife we’ve lost,” Hill said.
Many were from different churches across Charlotte County – even different denominations – but could all agree on the cause they were praying for.
“I’ve been praying daily for healing for our nation, specifically our waters,” said Suzy Goheen, a member of New Day Christian Church in Port Charlotte.
“This is an opportunity to join other believes and pray that the underlying problem is identified so it can be resolved through scientific measures or, ultimately, that it just disappears.”
Residents young and old came out for the event, holding hands and silently praying for everything from an answer to the ongoing issue to the businesses and people affected to the thousands of dead fish washing up on our white, sandy beaches every day.
“Saving wildlife was my main focus but our whole community is being affected. I hoped that our water would come back to the way it was and I hoped that they would find the actual reason, whether it’s water from Lake Okeechobee, pollutants in runoff, whatever,” said Haily Higby.
And with red tide reports still coming in, this hasn’t been the first – and probably won’t be the last – prayer circle to ask for help and Laishley Park, with the Peace River providing the perfect backdrop for the waterfront stage, seems like the perfect place to do it.
