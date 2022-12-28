WELLEN PARK — It’s been two decades since Sarasota County resident Dick Miller was given the title of Official Ambassador for Aruba.
He and his wife, Deborah, were the first to receive the title through the Aruba Tourism Authority.
The event came with a luncheon at what was then the Radisson Aruba Beach Resort & Casino with more than 200 travel agents, delegates and friends, along with representatives from Aruba and the U.S., Miller recalls.
Aruba Tourism and Transportation Minister Edison Briesen and Aruba tourism authority director (North America) Marcial (Charly) Ibarra presented Dick and Deborah Miller with the title.
“We have created this title and honor for Dick Miller. Since Dick and his wife, Deborah, work side by side as a team, we are honoring both Dick and Deborah for this title,” Briesen said at the time. “The Ambassador title was created for Dick Miller for his boundless energies in promoting Aruba tourism on the island and around the world.”
His “The Dick Miller Show Aruba” was on the radio seven nights-a-week for 18 years, he noted.
“Known worldwide as the Tourism Man in the Caribbean, Dick Miller takes his honorary lifetime ambassadorship seriously and with pride, continuing to promote Aruba wherever he travels,” according to a news release. “The people of Aruba are very much a part of his extended family.”
Dick and Deborah Miller are associated with RE/MAX Platinum Realty’s five offices. They have earned the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award and they are in the International RE/MAX Hall of Fame.
