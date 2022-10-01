The countdown has begun to the oldest continuous (except during COVID) annual fall event in Venice - the Sun Fiesta!
After a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, the most popular fall event in Venice - if not the county - is the annual Sun Fiesta.
This year it will be Oct. 14-16 in Centennial Park in downtown Venice and the price is right - Free admission. Sponsored by Women's Sertoma, the event harkens back to 1973.
And, at $5, the hamburgers, sold by Venice Sertoma, the co-ed Sertoma, are nearly free, although much more costly than they would have been in 1973.
Yet in 1973, residents were already becoming alarmed at teh growth. The old Gulf Theater which opened in 1927 had been torn down to make way for a new bank - the Barnett Bank I think.
My parents had become snowbirds in 1966, just in time t join the then new Venice Art Center and shop at Basketville which was just north of Dick's Sporting Goods and south of what is today the Jacaranda Crossings shopping center and in those days was a field. The first of the stores there opened in 1993, the year I moved to Venice after saying for many years that I would never move to Florida, not even to Venice.
Never say "Never."
Because I am an only child with an only child, My husband, daughter and I came here every winter. It was sort of a command performance requested by my parents - not that we ever minded leaving the snow for a couple of weeks each winter.
We ate dinners at Smitty's where Prime is today; a place called the Wedgewood where Michael Biehl Park is today and visited the Dairy Queen which was next to the old ABC Liquor Store adjacent to what is today the KMI Bridge. The Dairy Queen was run by Bob Briner and torn down when the old two-lane Hatchett Creek Bridge was torn down for two two-lane bridges now known as the KMI bridge for the Kentucky Military Institute. The ABC Liquor Store today serves as the newly renovated Tech Center for the second most important community theater out of some 10,000 in the U.S. - Venice Theatre.
The KMI was here from 1933 to 1970. All that remains is The Summit on Nassau, opposite Ephiphany Cathedral and the Venice Centre Mall which is affectionately called the KMI Building to honor the school that saved the city. Thanks to KMI alumni, there also is a permanent museum display of KI memorabilia within the first floor of the mall.
The KMI Parade Ground is now known as Centennial Park and has become the location of the annual Sun Fiesta, the Antique Automobile Club of American annual show and some other special events in downtown Venice.
Venice Avenue was already a boulevard with trees in the middle and two lanes for cars plus parallel parking on either side of the lanscaped median. Part of the John Nolen plan, the avenue was considered one of the most beautiiful in Florida in the late 20s. Those folks should see it today since the Venice Area Beautification organization's Bloom Team and Bob Vedder have added all those hanging baskets and containers throughout the downtown.
As this is being written, Hurricane Ian is threatening our area. If there is damage after the storm, I know those wonderful VABI folks will be out and about to put things right as soon as they can.
Attention newcomers, I sincerely hope you are the kind of people who will become as involved with the city as your predecessors who have become volunteers at the theater, Art center, Loveland, symphony, and joined clubs like Women's Sertoma, Sertoma (the coed one), Kiwanis, America Legion and others.
What you love about this city took a lot more than that wonderful Nolen plan, the US Army, KMI, the Ringling Bros. and barnum & Bailey Circus. It took thousands of people who appreciated what they found here and became active participants in so many of the organizations that are the real secret to the city's success.
That is what the Sun Fiesta is all about. It is a celebration of the city and its year-round residents at the end of summer and just before "Snowbird Season" begins.
One of the most fun events at the Sun Fiesta is the annual Bed races. Four people provide the power to push a bed on wheels down Venice Avenue from Nassau to Nokomis. They race in heats, pushing the bed and its occupant to victory, As even a two-lane road is not wide enough for all the entries, there are heats with the winner advancing to as many rounds as needed to find a winner.
The races are fun for everyone from the participants and judges to the crowds watching from the sidelines on Venice Avenue.
I have been a judge and so have each of my fellow writers here at the Gondolier, except for our newest writer, Morgan Simpson. She really wanted to be a passenger in a bed but instead she will be a judge this year.
Check in for entrants begins at 8:30 a.m. with the races beginning at 9:30 a.m. The entry fee is $100 per team and teams must supply their own bed. Your application MUST be in by Oct. 7. Go to: womenssertoma.com/bed-races. For more information, call Nancy Jordan at 941-468-5146 or email nancy.jordan@floridamoves.com
Some people seem to go for style over speed and vice-versa so there will be all manner of beds on wheels.
There will be trophies and gift cards for the winners.
The Gondolier has a few bed race trophies although not nearly so many as have been won by the editorial department over the years. The latest arrived this summer and helps this paper maintain its spot as the best community paper in Florida for its circulation size. The total represents more than half the permanent residents of the city.
Best is a word used for so much in Venice and when it comes to festivals, the Sun Fiesta is certainly one of the best in the state.
If you have moved to Venice since the arrival of the Pandemic, this will be your first Sun Fiesta. (The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021. Get up early, enjoy breakfast downtown before the races begin and find your spot on the avenue before 9:30 a.m.
If you are a Snowbird who has arrived earlier than most, this weekend might convince you to become a full-time resident.
It is all those people who have begun as Snowbirds and eventually stayed longer and longer that have helped this city "blossom." If you see people tending planters and baskets downtown, they are Boom Team members. Be sure to thank them and also make a donation to Venice Area Beautification Inc. Blooms in the baskets and such are replaced twice a year).
Those who have moved here over the years are the reason the theater is now the number two community theater in the country (out of 10,000), and the Venice Symphony is so fabulous, and the art center, and Loveland Center and Venice Chorale, Venice Concert Band, all the wonderful shops and restaurants downtown and clubs like the Venice Historical Society which has brought the new Circus Train Museum to the Historic Train Deport as company to the Gunther Gebel-Williams statue honoring the greatest animal trainer in the world and the Greatest Show on Earth owner Irvin Feld who brought him and the Williams Brothers Circus to Venice in 1968.
That gave the circus the shot in the arm it needed then and would eventually lead to the development of Feld Entertainment as the giant entertainment company it is today. Ellenton is home Feld Entertainment's newest complex of buildings.
The site contains everything from offices to multiple portable ice rinks, monster truck storage, costume and scene shops and everything else needed by the world's largest traveling entertainment company.
Just one more reason to be proud of all the wonderful things that have blossomed in Venice.
Whether you organize a team for the bed races, buy tickets to the theater or symphony or concert band, support the downtown shops and restaurants and above all, do not miss the Sun Fiesta and Halloween events this month and in November and December, the Holiday Parade downtown and in December the annual Christmas Boat Parade.
Email: kcool@veniocegondolier.com
