Marie Selby Botanical Gardens will light up the holiday season with Lights In Bloom.
More than two million lights will illuminate the gardens and walkways will be transformed into sensory light tunnels. Visitors will have the opportunity to stroll through gardens filled with beautifully lit flowers, radiant rainforest butterflies, dragonflies and more.
The tropical holiday paradise includes children’s arts and crafts activities and games, and special entertainment. Grilled food, beverages, and tasty treats will be available for purchase. The Selby House Cafe will also be open with its full menu.
In its 16th year, Lights In Bloom has become a tradition for residents and visitors to celebrate the holiday season in Sarasota.
Below are a few tips to make your Lights in Bloom experience extra-special:
Buy your tickets online. There is no guarantee that tickets will be available at the Welcome Center – some nights will sell out
Pre-sale buyers will be the first to see the lights each night
Arrive early – parking onsite is limited
Overflow parking is available at Friendship Centers (1888 Brother Geenen Way) with trolley service to Selby Gardens from 5:30-10 p.m.
Bring your appetite – a wide variety of food options will be available for purchase
Wear garden-friendly clothes and shoes
Bring bug spray, flashlights and an umbrella – this event is rain or stars.
Lights in Bloom is on view select nights through Jan. 4. Tickets are $20 for Selby Gardens’ members and $25 for others. Advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended. Tickets can be purchased at selby.org. Space is limited nightly and those with pre-purchased tickets will enter the Gardens first.
Check the Selby Gardens website (Selby.org) prior to leaving for your visit to become up-to-date with changes for the evening.
