Tommy Romero named FSL Pitcher of the Year
Franco, Hernandez, Smith also named postseason All-Stars
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (August 29, 2019) – Stone Crabs starting pitcher Tommy Romero has been named the 2019 Florida State League Pitcher of the Year, the league office announced Thursday.
Romero becomes the first pitcher in Charlotte history to earn the honor outright, after Jake Faria shared the award with Daytona’s Amir Garrett in 2015.
Catcher Ronaldo Hernandez and shortstop Wander Franco were also named FSL Postseason All-Stars. Manager Jeff Smith was one of three managers honored.
Romero leads the Florida State League in ERA (1.89), WHIP (1.02), wins (12) and opponents’ batting average (.205).
The Plantation, Florida native is currently on pace to break the franchise record for ERA (Min. 100 IP) and WHIP.
Hernandez joins Lakeland catcher Brady Policelli as one of two backstops named to the All-Star team. Hernandez leads the Stone Crabs in hits (103), placing second in RBI (60) and third in doubles (18) and home runs (9). He is batting .264 with 30 extra-base hits in 102 games.
Franco, considered the top prospect in the sport, made the postseason All-Star team despite playing only 51 games in the league. He his hitting .330 at Charlotte with an .859 OPS, drawing 26 walks while striking out only 15 times.
First-year skipper Jeff Smith was named to the postseason team along with Dunedin’s Cesar Martin and Fort Myers’ Toby Gardenhire. Smith has led the Stone Crabs to the best record in the cleague and the best record in franchise history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.