I hope your earliest memory of Christmas is better than mine. I was two or three years old. We had a beautiful Christmas tree. Everything about it was shiny, including shiny cones filled with shiny-wrapped candies. My siblings, Chad and Jill, and I were told not to eat the candy until Christmas Day.
Thelma was the meanest baby-sitter you could imagine. I caught Chad sneaking the candy. I thought I was doing the right thing when I reported the incident to Thelma.
Thelma took the news in stride, telling me “That’s too bad. That candy is poison. The good candy won’t be opened until Christmas Day. Chad is going to die.” Then she calmly walked away. I told Chad, who told our parents the news when they came home from work.
The story had a happy ending. We got an awesome, new baby-sitter for Christmas.
On my tenth Christmas, my parents did something that really put our home on the map. For a solid week it was featured repeatedly on the nightly news stations and front pages of both newspapers. At night, it drew so many people to our home that police officers were assigned to control the traffic.
Here’s how that happened. My parents owned a busy liquor store. The beer, wine, and liquor distributors bombarded them with promotional displays that were often embedded with motors and special-effects lighting.
Mom and Dad routinely threw out the displays to make room for the new ones. But a few months before that Christmas, they started disassembling them to save the motors, lighting, and electronics.
They used these parts to create an out-of-the-box, front-yard Christmas display. The centerpiece was a marching band of candy-cane figures that moved, danced, and even twirled a baton.
They entered their creation into San Diego’s annual contest for the best Christmas display. They won first place in both, the city-wide and county-wide categories. Even back then, San Diego county was huge, so that was quite a distinction.
When the judges initially showed up, they were invited inside for drinks. There was a lot of laughter and holiday cheer in our home that night. A few nights later the judges showed up again to judge the finalists. They told Mom and Dad they had come to our home last because that’s where they had the most fun on their last run.
And once again, Christmas cheer filled our home late into the night. The next morning when we woke up, our parents already knew they had won. Chad, Jill, and I celebrated in our own way. It was the same ritual we’d perform any morning following a night of entertaining guests. We dug our fingers between the sofa and chair cushions to retrieve loose pocket change that had fallen from not-so-deep pockets.
The following week was full of excitement. The nightly traffic congestion, the police directing traffic, the non-stop gatherings in front of the house, and the novelty of watching ourselves on TV and in the papers was an adventure we never expected. Neighbors referred to our home as “the Christmas home.”
Sadly, I did not inherit my parent’s creative genius for designing beautiful Christmas displays. But I did give it my best shot. I knew I needed something different. It was in the late nineties when the standard for Christmas decorating was to stretch strings of Christmas lights along the eaves, up the trees, and down the driveway.
Why, I thought, not wrap them all into a single, brilliant ball of a thousand lights and hang the magnificent creation over the entryway? I dubbed it the “brilliant ball of eternal light”. I was encouraged when cars slowed down to look at it.
This year, my neighbor expressed disappointment that I did not have time to shop for Christmas lights. He’ll be pleased next year. Late each night, I’ve been collecting a few bulbs from his own front-yard display. I know he’ll appreciate them because he picked them out himself.
Okay, that last thing was a joke.
Brett Slattery is broker/owner of Brett Slattery Realty llc in Charlotte County. Reach him via (941) 468-1430, Brett@BrettSlattery.com, or ww.BrettSlattery.com.
