Charlotte County Airport Authority

Charlotte County Airport Authority members saw slides of damage on the airport campus during the Thursday meeting.

PUNTA GORDA — It’s estimated that Punta Gorda Airport facilities suffered more than $25 million in damages from Hurricane Ian.

Charlotte County Airport Authority members learned Thursday there’s damage to some airport buildings, equipment, vehicles, hangars, fencing and trees.

Robert Hancik

Charlotte County Airport Authority Robert Hancik thanked Punta Gorda Airport staff for their efforts before and after the hurricane.


Punta Gorda Airport businesses

Several businesses on the campus of the Punta Gorda Airport were destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

