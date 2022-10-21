PUNTA GORDA — Hurricane Ian destroyed Southwest Florida houses by the thousands. Places in Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach vanished entirely.

But not every home was on land. Dozens of boaters at the Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda lost theirs, too. Many liveaboards remain displaced, their boats awaiting barge operators to pluck them from underwater or from wherever surging water left them.


