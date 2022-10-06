PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County Public Schools plan to get schools open by Oct. 24, district officials said Thursday.
The district released its first damage assessment Thursday for damages to the district caused by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.
All of the district’s schools and other facilities sustained some kind of damage, the release states. The district still has four schools without power: Neil Armstrong, Liberty and Vineland elementary schools and Port Charlotte Middle.
Damage includes but not limited to:
• Roof damage
• Water intrusion
• Ceiling tiles
• Soffit and facia
• Lighting
• Walkway canopies
• Exterior and interior fencing down
• Exhaust fans
• Air conditioners
• Trees
To get the district back up and running, crews have begun to button down the buildings so no further water intrusion can happen, dry out buildings, dehumidify buildings, clean rooms of debris and then perform specialist inspections.
“We expect to receive a detailed assessment of damage from Disaster Restoration Company by end of this week,” the release states. The hope is “that every school can be used in some way even if we have to close some sections of a school and re-configure areas to accommodate all students.
“We are doing everything we can to have students back in school by Oct. 24.”
Workers are also checking and cleaning up athletic facilities and playing fields for safety so sports can restart.
“We are working with School Districts and Superintendents from across the state. They are sending support including people and supplies. Every district in the impacted area is different with amount and kind of damage,” the release states. “Now that we have a better handle on the damage caused by Hurricane Ian we will do our best to do daily status updates for you.”
School Superintendent Steve Dionisio said he hopes the district can "stay away from double sessions like when I was principal at Port Charlotte High School."
Charlotte High School sustained heavy damages from Hurricane Charley in 2004 and students there attended PCHS. Damages to other schools necessitated double sessions.
"Kids need normal schools with normal teachers at the normal time," he said. "No one knows how taxing this is on the community; some of these kids work on a part-time basis."
He said there are lot of logistics going into holding double sessions.
Dionisio also said the district was working to get the cafeterias up and running "to help feed the community neighborhood and kids."
All of the district's schools offer free breakfasts and lunches.
Dionisio said he was optimistic that none of the schools would be totally closed like they were during Charley, but that some rooms used as offices, for example, might have to be used as classrooms if repairs need to be made where students are educated.
He said his priority is "safety. You've got to take care of the schools and you've got to take care of the kids."
There are 21 schools in the district including Head Start and numerous ancillary district offices, such as administration, transportation, and purchasing.
DESOTO HIGH SCHOOL SUSTAINS HEAVY DAMAGE
DeSoto County School Superintendent Bobby Bennett posted a message regarding the schools' status saying the high school is expected to be closed for around two months due to water damage and other damages.
“It’s sad to be at DeSoto County High School observing the damage,” he said. “We are coming up with an emergency plan to make sure that we continue the education for our high school students.”
Bennett added that the county’s other schools are still being brought back online.
“We are going to have an industrial hygienist to go in each school to make sure they are safe and free from mold and that they are going to be good learning environments for our students and safe places for our employees to work in," Bennett wrote. “As soon as we can have an idea of where we are at with the schools and we can open safely we are going to do that.”
Bennett said an industrial hygienist who examined schools in both DeSoto and Charlotte said DeSoto High School had the worst damage of any school he'd seen since Ian.
“We’re going to work hard to get our schools opened and we’re going to save this high school and look forward to getting our students back to school,” Bennett wrote.
